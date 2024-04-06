Crystal Palace 2-4 Man City: What Glasner said

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has been speaking to TNT Sports: "It was an excellent first half. Of course, City had more possession. They had chances because they are a good side, but we defended well and took our opportunity. We had two or three more chances and hit the post. We won the ball very high.

"It was 1-1, then the second goal for City was too early after half-time. There was a lot of pressure and you could see their quality passing with one or two touches. It was 15 or 20 minutes that decided the game. The top teams, when you give them three or four opportunities, they take it.

"At the end, we scored a nice second goal but to come back into the game you have to score [your chances]. I am really pleased with the performance from the substitutes and the defence.

"I'm not satisfied with the result, but I saw many positive things in our performance. When we lose 4-2, I don't want to talk about positive things but, in phases of the game, we could compete. It shows we are able to create chances but, of course, when you concede four goals, you lose."