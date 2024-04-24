Crystal Palace 2-0 Newcastle: Analysis

[Getty Images]

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe believes that the 11 day gap between the Magpies' win over Tottenham and their defeat by Crystal Palace could have played a part in their performance.

Howe said he thought his side looked "rusty" and was disappointed in his side who had just two shots on target in the second half.

"We worked during the gap to not have an adverse performance. Its not an excuse," he said.

"Maybe the gap did hamper us, we looked rusty in aspects of our game.

"We gave the ball away too much, we looked reluctant to shoot around their goal which baffled me."

Newcastle had been in good form coming into the game, picking up 10 points from their previous three matches.

They are still on the hunt for European football and Howe said he has spoken to his side about how important it will be to pick up points away from home.