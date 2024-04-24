Crystal Palace 2-0 Newcastle: Analysis

[Getty Images]

The win over Newcastle was Crystal Palace's third in a row in the Premier League.

It is the first time they have managed to do that since April last year and it is the same amount of wins in their previous 20 games in the league.

The improvement in Jean-Philippe Mateta under Oliver Glasner has meant that the Eagles have been more of a threat on the attack.

Only Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer have scored more than Mateta's eight goals since Oliver Glasner took charge of the club in February.

In his post-match press conference Glasner said he hopes that his side get 'addicted' to winning games and that he is excited for the final four games of the league.

The win means that Palace have now guaranteed Premier League football for a club record 12th season and allows planning to start for what could be an exciting time under Glasner.