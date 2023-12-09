Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool: Salah stats
Of Salah’s 200 Liverpool goals, 148 have come in the Premier League, the most of any player in the division since 2017-18. The forward has also scored for Liverpool in the Champions League (in which he is the all-time top scoring player for a single English club), Europa League, FA Cup, League Cup, and Community Shield.
He scored 44 goals in his first season with Liverpool, an all-time record for the club in a player’s debut campaign, to make him one of only three players to hit 40 or more goals in a season for the Reds.
Salah has scored 10 or more goals against three clubs for Liverpool: Manchester United (12), Manchester City (11), and West Ham (10). He is the Reds’ all-time top scorer against their north west rivals United, and the top scoring player against clubs managed by Pep Guardiola in his managerial career.