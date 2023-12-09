Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool: Salah stats

Graphic that reads: Salah is one of only four players to score 200 or more goals for clubs in Europe’s big-five leagues since he joined Liverpool in 2017, along with Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappé, and Harry Kane.

Of Salah’s 200 Liverpool goals, 148 have come in the Premier League, the most of any player in the division since 2017-18. The forward has also scored for Liverpool in the Champions League (in which he is the all-time top scoring player for a single English club), Europa League, FA Cup, League Cup, and Community Shield.

He scored 44 goals in his first season with Liverpool, an all-time record for the club in a player’s debut campaign, to make him one of only three players to hit 40 or more goals in a season for the Reds.