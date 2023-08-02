Crystal football predictions: Top NFL running back rushing yard totals for 2023

Getting run down

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Running backs feel they are getting the short end of it when it comes to pay in the NFL. Some of them are charged with moving the ball, whether a rush or reception, in the bulk of offensive plays. A look at how some of the best did last year, and whether they will accomplish more of less than they did on the ground in 2022.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Allgeier had 1,035 yards in 210 carries as a rookie. That sure made him a fantasy sleeper. The Falcons used the eighth pick in the draft to grab Texas’ Bijan Robinson. That should mean Allgeier won’t reach four figures in 2023. Prediction: 840 yards

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

One of the brightest spots on the Texans in 2022, Pierce had 939 yards on 220 carries. The team should get better and Pierce will, too. Prediction: 1,125 yards

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Kamara had 897 yards in a mediocre season for the Saints. Don’t expect him to improve, particularly because the NFL is likely to suspend him for his role in a fight in Las Vegas. Prediction: 725 yards.

(USAT)

Joe Mixon had 814 rushing yards on 210 carries. It sometimes felt like the gains were coming a yard or two a carry. Prediction: 765 yards.

(USAT)

A.J. Dillon was part of a tremendous RB punch in Green Bay with Aaron Jones. Dillon had 770 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns in 2022. With another Aaron (Rodgers) gone, though, look for Dillon to continue to build on his numbers when it comes to yards and touchdowns. Prediction: 860 yards

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

(Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

A wonderful season with 1,121 yards on 213 carries for Jones. He’s going to continue to see the football in 2023, with more carries and yards. Prediction: 1,200

Isaiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

A seventh-round pick out of Rutgers, Pacheco came on strong as the season progressed. Look for Andy Reid to give him far more than the 170 carries in 2023. He gained 830 in his first season, so easy prediction to see the stock way up. Prediction: 1,035 yards

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The dual-threat running back for the Bolts, Ekeler had 915 rushing yards and 722 receiving yards in 2022. If he is able to stay on the field for all 17 games, a 2,000-total-yard season is entirely possible. Prediction: 1,080 yards

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Logic would suggest Walker would build on his 1,050 yards as a rookie. However, the Seahawks drafted Zach Charbonnet out of UCLA and he could cut into Walker’s playing time. And the numbers figure to lessen with both already injured in training camp. Prediction: 855 yards

(Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Pollard’s growth, combined with Ezekiel Elliott’s “decline,” led to Dallas putting faith in the younger back, who had 1,007 rushing yards in 2022, and letting the vet walk. Pollard wasn’t happy with his contract situation. He can’t let that impact his 2023 season … and won’t. Prediction: 1,175 yards

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Steelers give Harris the ball and give him the ball and … you get the idea. He had 272 carries last year for 1,034 yards. The yards are steady, not flashy. Expect a lot of carries and about the same production. Prediction: 1,090 yards

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Another of the running backs who isn’t thrilled with his paycheck. Jacobs had 340 carries for a league-leading 1,653 yards last season. If the Raiders don’t feed him a bigger payday, this season could be a major headache. Either way, expect fewer carries and less yardage. Prediction: 1,275 yards

(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

After a season split between Carolina and San Francisco, McCaffrey will love life in the Bay Area in 2023. He had 1,139 yards last year and will have many more this season. Prediction: 1,400 yards

(Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Love, love, love the Browns’ RB. He keeps getting better. Last year, Chubb had 302 carries for 1,525 yards. Do not be surprised if he leads the NFL in rushing in 2023. Prediction: 1,670 yards

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

(The Tennessean)

When will all the carries take a toll on a wonderful running back? Henry had 349 carries last season for 1,538 yards. And that was with missing a game. DeAndre Hopkins adds a weapon to the Titans’ offense, but Henry still has to expect plenty of carries. Prediction: 1,490 yards

(USAT)

Barkley had 1,312 yards on the ground in 2022. That didn’t get him the contract he wanted from the Giants. He had 295 carries and likely will hope for less in 2023 to find a way to extend his career. Prediction: 1,180 yards

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

After injuries cost Etienne his rookie year, he came back in 2022 and was a tremendous dual threat for the Jaguars. He had 1,125 rushing yards and should grow that number in 2023. Prediction: 1,250 yards

