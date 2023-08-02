Crystal football predictions: Top NFL running back rushing yard totals for 2023
Running backs feel they are getting the short end of it when it comes to pay in the NFL. Some of them are charged with moving the ball, whether a rush or reception, in the bulk of offensive plays. A look at how some of the best did last year, and whether they will accomplish more of less than they did on the ground in 2022.
Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
Allgeier had 1,035 yards in 210 carries as a rookie. That sure made him a fantasy sleeper. The Falcons used the eighth pick in the draft to grab Texas’ Bijan Robinson. That should mean Allgeier won’t reach four figures in 2023. Prediction: 840 yards
Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
One of the brightest spots on the Texans in 2022, Pierce had 939 yards on 220 carries. The team should get better and Pierce will, too. Prediction: 1,125 yards
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Kamara had 897 yards in a mediocre season for the Saints. Don’t expect him to improve, particularly because the NFL is likely to suspend him for his role in a fight in Las Vegas. Prediction: 725 yards.
Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Mixon had 814 rushing yards on 210 carries. It sometimes felt like the gains were coming a yard or two a carry. Prediction: 765 yards.
A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers
A.J. Dillon was part of a tremendous RB punch in Green Bay with Aaron Jones. Dillon had 770 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns in 2022. With another Aaron (Rodgers) gone, though, look for Dillon to continue to build on his numbers when it comes to yards and touchdowns. Prediction: 860 yards
Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
A wonderful season with 1,121 yards on 213 carries for Jones. He’s going to continue to see the football in 2023, with more carries and yards. Prediction: 1,200
Isaiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
A seventh-round pick out of Rutgers, Pacheco came on strong as the season progressed. Look for Andy Reid to give him far more than the 170 carries in 2023. He gained 830 in his first season, so easy prediction to see the stock way up. Prediction: 1,035 yards
Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
The dual-threat running back for the Bolts, Ekeler had 915 rushing yards and 722 receiving yards in 2022. If he is able to stay on the field for all 17 games, a 2,000-total-yard season is entirely possible. Prediction: 1,080 yards
Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
Logic would suggest Walker would build on his 1,050 yards as a rookie. However, the Seahawks drafted Zach Charbonnet out of UCLA and he could cut into Walker’s playing time. And the numbers figure to lessen with both already injured in training camp. Prediction: 855 yards
Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
Pollard’s growth, combined with Ezekiel Elliott’s “decline,” led to Dallas putting faith in the younger back, who had 1,007 rushing yards in 2022, and letting the vet walk. Pollard wasn’t happy with his contract situation. He can’t let that impact his 2023 season … and won’t. Prediction: 1,175 yards
Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers give Harris the ball and give him the ball and … you get the idea. He had 272 carries last year for 1,034 yards. The yards are steady, not flashy. Expect a lot of carries and about the same production. Prediction: 1,090 yards
Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
Another of the running backs who isn’t thrilled with his paycheck. Jacobs had 340 carries for a league-leading 1,653 yards last season. If the Raiders don’t feed him a bigger payday, this season could be a major headache. Either way, expect fewer carries and less yardage. Prediction: 1,275 yards
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
After a season split between Carolina and San Francisco, McCaffrey will love life in the Bay Area in 2023. He had 1,139 yards last year and will have many more this season. Prediction: 1,400 yards
Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
Love, love, love the Browns’ RB. He keeps getting better. Last year, Chubb had 302 carries for 1,525 yards. Do not be surprised if he leads the NFL in rushing in 2023. Prediction: 1,670 yards
Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
When will all the carries take a toll on a wonderful running back? Henry had 349 carries last season for 1,538 yards. And that was with missing a game. DeAndre Hopkins adds a weapon to the Titans’ offense, but Henry still has to expect plenty of carries. Prediction: 1,490 yards
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Barkley had 1,312 yards on the ground in 2022. That didn’t get him the contract he wanted from the Giants. He had 295 carries and likely will hope for less in 2023 to find a way to extend his career. Prediction: 1,180 yards
Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars
After injuries cost Etienne his rookie year, he came back in 2022 and was a tremendous dual threat for the Jaguars. He had 1,125 rushing yards and should grow that number in 2023. Prediction: 1,250 yards