Crystal football predictions: 2023 records for all 32 teams after NFL schedule release

Who wins and who loses?

The 2023 NFL schedule is out. What teams will benefit from soft schedules and what teams face tough roads to the playoffs? The crystal football takes an early look at who might succeed and who is doomed months in advance of the opening game.

Arizona Cardinals

Could the Cardinals actually go from having a Heisman winner at Oklahoma who transferred to become a Sooner to vying for a chance to draft another Heisman winner who transferred from Oklahoma to become a No. 1 overall pick? Sure they can. Record: 4-13.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are loaded at running back and that’s about it. They are blessed to be in the weakest division in the NFL, so that means there will be a way to win some games. Not many. Record: 5-12.

Baltimore Ravens

Now that Lamar Jackson is signed, sealed, and will be delivering passes to Odell Beckham Jr., Mark Andrews, and others for the future, are the Ravens strong enough to win a rugged division? They may not be up to that but double-digit victories are a likelihood. Record: 10-7.

Buffao Bills

The Bills get a chance in the season opener to show Jets fans they are delusional if they think Aaron Rodgers means Gang Green is good enough to compete with the AFC East power. Expect Buffalo to spoil the debut on MNF and win a lot more games after that. Record: 12-5.

Carolina Panthers

Frank Reich steps into an interesting situation in Carolina. The defense is much better than the team’s record was last season. Will Bryce Young be able to win the starting job as a rookie? That’s the question as to how well the Panthers will finish. They do have Andy Dalton if all else fails. They should contend for the NFC South crown, all while playing around the equator when it comes to winning percentage. Record: 8-9.

Chicago Bears

One has to feel for quarterback Justin Fields. He’s dynamic and, on most other teams, would be a huge threat to make the playoffs. However, this is the Mediocre Team of the Midway. One player can only do so much. The hope is the Vikings and Packers head downward, and the Bears get a bit better. Record: 8-9.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and Co. should get another year better. They will have to be with the Ravens and Steelers looking menacing. Expect Cincinnati to be atop the division and to make another deep playoff run. Maybe even getting to the Super Bowl, again. Record: 12-5.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns will have their quarterback for an entire year at a salary an NFL starting quarterback should earn—just not this one. They aren’t as good as the three other teams in the division, and that means flirting with .500 once again. Record: 7-10.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cobowys are a difficult team to predict where it will land. The guess is a second-place finish in the NFC East lengths behind the Philadelphia Eagles. However, if Dak Prescott has another year leading the league in picks, Dallas could wind up battling Washington for third. Record: 9-8.

Denver Broncos

Sean Payton heads to Mile High and tries to fix what was broken into pieces last season with Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson operating. Payton will find out that it wasn’t all Hackett’s fault. Wilson is getting older and not better. Denver needs a massive rebuild. This is step one. Record: 6-11.

Detroit Lions

What happens when you go from failure to contender? Lions fans are about to find out as the NFC North strength, and their schedule, both set up in their favor. Hard to imagine believing that. All the Lions have to do is look at the high hopes the Browns had that have dissolved. However, the Packers, Bears, and Vikings are for the taking. Record: 11-6.

Green Bay Packers

The official start of the Jordan Love era begins against the Chicago Bears. So, the Packers go from having the best QB in matchups with the Monsters of the Midway to being second-best in a blink. So, do not expect much this season. And would it be shocking if Green Bay flirted with a top-five draft pick in 2024? Record: 6-11.

Houston Texans

The Texans made a bold step by getting the second and third picks in the 2023 NFL draft. CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. were wonderful picks. Anderson has a better chance of being an immediate success than Stroud. DeMeco Ryans has stepped into a difficult organization. He will need time to build the foundation, but at least he has these pieces. Record: 5-12.

Indianapolis Colts

Will the Colts strike it rich with Anthony Richardson, or will he become a bust? At least Indy has a quarterback who isn’t approaching Social Security age. Another team that is fortunate to be in an awful division. Aside from the Jaguars, the AFC South is weak. Record: 6-11.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Doug Pederson, Trevor Lawrence, and the Jaguars look the way the Titans did last season … strong favorites in the AFC South. It would be as surprising to see the Jaguars tumble in the way the Titans did. Look for this team to keep improving. Could it sweep its six divisional games? Record: 11-5.

Kansas City Chiefs

It doesn’t matter who the Chiefs play. They have Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and a ton of uber-talented players. Another AFC West crown and the road to the Super Bowl will likely go through Arrowhead Stadium. Record: 13-4.

Las Vegas Raiders

Josh McDaniels gets what could — should? — be his final chance to make it work as Raiders coach. The season hinges on Jimmy Garoppolo. Will the veteran QB stay healthy or … will disaster strike? Record: 7-10.

Los Angeles Chargers

The good news is Justin Herbert and all that talent on the Bolts. The bad news is Brandon Staley and his analytics. If the games come down to decisions, the Chargers could be in big trouble. Hard to imagine why management stuck with the coach after the playoff debacle against the Jaguars. Just imagine if they had Sean Payton instead of Staley. Oh, what might have been. Record: 10-7.

Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay returns for another year … at least. The Rams went from Super Bowl champs to major flops. Given the strength of the schedule, it is difficult to see them getting much better. Matthew Stafford is older and looked more like the QB of the Lions than a championship winner. The skills of McVay will be tested to the max. Record: 7-10.

Miami Dolphins

The hopes are high for the Fish. Too high. The feeling is that as much as everyone wants to see Tua Tagovailoa thrive and succeed, he’s a cut below the elite in the AFC and overall NFL. Don’t think the Dolphins will do much other than tangle with the Patriots to stay in third place and out of the AFC East cellar. Record: 9-8.

Minnesota Vikings

Do not expect 11 wins in one-score games without a loss in the regular season again. Kirk Cousins isn’t about to lead this team to the Super Bowl. He’ll be hard-pressed to top the Lions in the division. Record: 10-7.

New England Patriots

How many more seasons of Bill Belichick will we get to savor? His brilliance and success are an unparalleled legacy. Mac Jones isn’t Tom Brady. No one is. The Bills are muscular. The Jets got Aaron Rodgers and the Patriots are trying to find a way to climb back to the top. Record: 8-9.

New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr makes the Saints the best team in the NFC South. That tells you how bad the division is. It will not be a surprise if the team that captures this crown is below .500 for the second straight season. Record: 8-9.

New York Giants

Expect a different success than what Brian Daboll had in 2022. The rookie head coach did a wonderful job with the Giants. However, it gets tougher when teams are looking at you differently. Big Blue needs to figure things out with Saquon Barkley, or there could be major troubles for Daniel Jones when it comes to the running game. Record: 8-9.

New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers is in a different shade of green. The Jets may be improved, but more is needed to take down the Bills in the division. They will learn that in the first week of the season. It will be interesting to see what happens if the Jets’ jinx hits the team and things fall apart as it usually does. Record: 10-7.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles visited the Super Bowl and took a tough “L.” The schedule is rugged — as in brutal. But Philly looks many lengths better than the rest of the NFC. A return trip to the big game is possible. Winning it will be much more challenging. Record: 12-5.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin worked wonders last season to keep his streak of never finishing below .500 alive. Kenny Pickett looks like the goods, and the Steelers had a solid draft. The AFC North is always bone-chilling. Will Pittsburgh reach double-digit wins in 2023? Record: 10-7.

San Francisco 49ers

The whole season hinges on whether Trey Lance or Brock Purdy returns healthy. Do not expect Sam Darnold to pull a Geno Smith and lead the 49ers if it comes to that to a great run. Record: 11-6.

Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith was the Comeback Player of the Year. And now, what does he do for an encore? Fortunately, the Rams and Cardinals look worse, and the 49ers have QB issues. Pete Carroll had a great draft—by the looks of things—and the Seahawks might actually improve. Record: 10-7.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This figures to be the end of the line for Todd Bowles in Tampa Bay. Will he make it through the season if the Bucs falter early and often? Tom Brady is gone. The Super Bowl memories are fading. What’s next? Trouble ahead for Tampa Bay. Record: 5-12.

Tennessee Titans

So, you either go with Ryan Tannehill, who is aging, or Will Levis, who is unproven. Malik Willis already appears to be a mistake after less than one season. Mike Vrabel is going to have to work a miracle. Record: 7-10.

Washington Commanders

Now that the ownership issues seem to be on their way out — keyword: seems — Ron Rivera should be able to focus exclusively on football. He has a young QB in Sam Howell, which could prove to be splendid or troubling. However, I don’t see this team as playoff-bound. Record: 7-10.

