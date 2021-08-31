Crystal football NFL predictions: Win-loss records for all 32 teams in 2021

The 2021 NFL season is on the horizon—how will your team do?

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

We are almost ready to kick off the 2021 NFL season ... for real. The Dallas Cowboys visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 9, and the Biggest Season Ever will be underway. Why the "Biggest Season Ever"? Because every team will play a 17-game schedule, hoping that their finale will be at the Super Bowl on February 13 at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. Ahead of all the ups, downs and touchdowns, here's the latest look into your NFL team's win-loss future...

Arizona Cardinals

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona has added players like J.J. Watt, Rodney Hudson and A.J. Green. The veteran presence will help... if everyone can stay healthy. Unfortunately, the Cardinals remain in the NFC West and are the weakest team of the quartet. They will win games, of course, but not enough to be in the playoffs. Record: 7-10

Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Arthur Smith has taken over in the ATL, and Arthur Blank has to hope the former Tennessee Titan OC will deliver a winning season. The division isn't as top-heavy as last year, with the New Orleans Saints taking a step back due to the retirement of Drew Brees and his replacement, whether Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill, nowhere near as superb. The Bucs will be strong, and the Panthers are still building. No playoffs for the Falcons in 2021 as Smith takes baby steps toward success. Record: 6-11

Baltimore Ravens

USAT

Lamar Jackson & Co. are in a strong division, with the Bengals being the only weak link. Look for Baltimore to be in the thick of the division and playoff race. That's not the challenge. Will John Harbaugh's team improve enough to be a threat to make a deep and strong playoff run? Winning a lot of games in the regular season and exiting the postseason early is going to become a tired refrain. Record: 13-4

Buffalo Bills

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills are strong and will continue to improve. I love what they have going with Josh Allen & Co. on offense. The defense can be fierce and will continue to torment opponents. They are looking to win back-to-back AFC East titles, and it won't be as easy as last year with New England back in gear. That said, this is a playoff team, and one that can -- and will -- go deep. Record: 12-5

Carolina Panthers

: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Christian McCaffrey must remain healthy for Matt Rhule to see progress. Otherwise, he will have Sam Darnold in a bad situation, which won't be as awful it was with the Jets. It won't be much of an improvement, though, if the great former Stanford back misses as much time like he did in 2020. This is not a team destined for the postseason. Record: 5-12

Chicago Bears

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The big question: whether Justin Fields will displace Andy Dalton eventually? Based on what happened against the Buffalo Bills this weekend, it won't matter much. Preseason is preseason, and demolition is a demolition. Matt Nagy isn't going to be around to see the fruits of Fields unless Chicago finds a way to get its act together. Pronto. Record: 6-11

Cincinnati Bengals

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have to keep Joe Burrow on the field—where they are 0-for-1 so far in doing that. If Burrow does not make it through 17 games, you can expect Zac Taylor and his staff to be done. If he does make it through an entire season, look for some improvement -- and it won't be major because six games in the AFC North are a rough road. Record: 5-12

Cleveland Browns

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Look out, world—here come the Cleveland Browns! They got the right guy in charge—Kevin Stefanski—and now all he has to do is keep the train going in the right direction. There is talent all over the roster. It will be absolutely no shock if the Browns win the AFC North. It also would not be stunning if they finished third and grabbed a wild-card berth. That is how rugged Baltimore and Pittsburgh are. Record: 11-6

Dallas Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

It won't take much for the Dallas Cowboys to win the NFC East. That said, it won't take much for any team among the floppy foursome to wind up with a home playoff game because of a division title and ugly mark. Dak Prescott holds the key to everything for Dallas. If he rebounds from last year's injury and plays through the season, look for a better result. If not, expect sub-.500 to be the water they swim. Record: 9-8

Denver Broncos

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos are closing in on a starting quarterback, whose name should be Teddy Bridgewater. He's a smart, savvy vet and brings stability to a position desperate for it. Sorry, Drew Lock, you aren't at the stage yet, and who knows when you will be. With Bridgewater at QB and plenty of receiving talent, look for better prospects. The defense is always tough, and Von Miller returns to bolster the unit. No playoffs but steps forward. Record: 8-9

Detroit Lions

USA TODAY Network

Dan Campbell talks a big game. Unfortunately, at this stage, the roster he is working with does not play one. The Lions are the weak spot in the NFC North and arguably the entire conference. Would it be any shock for Detroit to be in the thick of the race for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL draft? No! Growing pains for the first-year head coach. Record: 2-15

Green Bay Packers

USA TODAY Network

Aaron Rodgers is back, and all appears well in Green Bay. All Matt LaFleur has to do to match his first two seasons is win another 13 games. He has an extra tilt to do that in this 2021 season. There is no one in the NFC North capable of messing with the Packers. They remain one of the two or three best teams in the conference. Look for a third straight 13-win season for Rodgers & Co. Record: 13-4

Houston Texans

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This is a team headed for the bottom of the AFC South, below the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Deshaun Watson plays, they could win a few games. If the quarterback, who is surrounded by controversy, does not play in 2021, the Houston Texans could be looking at 0-17. The pick is made as if Watson sees some action, which won't make a huge difference. Record: 2-15

Indianapolis Colts

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts have endured a rough start to the preseason with Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, and new quarterback Carson Wentz all missing time. They are ready to return to work, but there could be some rust when the season starts. Frank Reich will navigate this and other challenges and have the team in the thick of the AFC South race. Record: 10-7

Jacksonville Jaguars

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The good news for Jacksonville is it has Trevor Lawrence, which should assure a bright future. The present, not so much. The rookie season for the No. 1 overall pick out of Clemson will be challenging. Let's hope Urban Meyer figures a way to keep him upright and sound. The Jaguars won't lose as many games as they did last season. Record: 4-13

Kansas City Chiefs

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs are not going to go 17-0. They will remain champions of the AFC West and continue to be the dominant team in the conference. Will Patrick Mahomes make it to a third straight Super Bowl? The Bills, Ravens, and Browns will have a say in that. Record: 15-2

Las Vegas Raiders

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

If you are expecting a different result from Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, prepare to be disappointed. Until the Silver and Black show some life in the second half of the season, this run with Gruden is going to create a lot of grumbling. Record: 7-10

Los Angeles Chargers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The schedule is difficult, but the Chargers are going to be a far better team than last season. Brandon Staley changes locker rooms at SoFi, from the Rams' to the Bolts'. Justin Herbert is a star on the rise, and the talent on offense and defense is stellar. There will be a marked improvement and a run at a wild-card spot. Record: 10-7

Los Angeles Rams

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams bring Matthew Stafford in as their quarterback savior. He comes in from Detroit, where the record was weak, but it was the Lions. A strong defense will keep the Rams in a lot of games. Still not sure Stafford is the hero (although so many are chirping that he is). Playoffs, yes, home Super Bowl game, no. Record: 10-7

Miami Dolphins

(ALLEN EYESTONE / THE PALM BEACH POST)

The Dolphins are in the third year of Brian Flores' tenure. He's done a marvelous job turning chaos into order. The Dolphins are not ready to test the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. They can hassle with the New England Patriots for second place and a chance at a wild-card slot. And yes, everyone knows that a huge question mark in South Beach remains: whether Tua Tagovailoa is the answer at quarterback or not? Record: 10-7

Minnesota Vikings

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings need a big season to keep Mike Zimmer in place. It doesn't seem likely as the COVID-19 discussion with Kirk Cousins already has become a distraction. Not good when the leader of your offense swims in controversy... and not because he is fighting Kellen Monds. I just don't think the Vikes are headed in the correct direction. Record: 8-9

New England Patriots

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

This will be a fascinating season in New England as Bill Belichick has a trove of free-agent signees. However, Cam Newton is now gone, which places rookie Mac Jones under center—at least, for now. Does that move really matter? Maybe. In terms of overtaking the Bills as AFC East champions? No way. Record: 11-6

New Orleans Saints

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints come back to the pack in the NFC South in 2021. Neither Jameis Winston nor Taysom Hill will match up to what Drew Brees provided for years. Michael Thomas is injured and constantly battles with hurt feelings, so Alvin Kamara will be expected to carry a substantial workload. The Saints are far better than the Panthers and Falcons. But they will be way behind the Buccaneers. Record: 9-8

New York Giants

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports The Giants head into Year 2 of the Joe Judge Era and Year 3 of Daniel Jones. Will the former Duke QB develop into a franchise QB, or will there will a desire to go in another direction in 2022? Saquon Barkley is attempting to return after two years wrecked by injuries. The defense is good. The offense is questionable. The NFC East remains awful. Record: 6-11

New York Jets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Wilson and Robert Saleh enter as a Gang Green tag team. It will not be one that will end with a championship. Expect more missteps than success for the New York Jets are they attempt another rebuild. Not looking for much from a team that is way worse than the three counterparts in the AFC East. This could be ugly, again. Record: 4-13

Philadelphia Eagles

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have a new coach, Nick Sirianni, who, for some reason, doesn't seem to be convinced Jalen Hurts is the answer. Acquiring Gardner Minshew II only adds to that belief. The Eagles feel like a team seriously going backward. And that says so much in an awful division. Record: 4-13

Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The division is tough, and this could be Ben Roethlisberger's last go-round. (Philip Rivers and Eli Manning are already gone from the 2004 NFL QB first-round QB studs.) The Browns are way better, and the Ravens always win a bunch of games in the regular season. Third place feels likely for the Steelers, with a scramble for a wild-card berth. It won't be easy, but Mike Tomlin is the man for finding answers to difficult situations. Record: 10-7

San Francisco 49ers

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Another team that is doing the quarterback dance: Rookie Trey Lance or veteran Jimmy Garoppolo? The future is in the present—and in danger, if Kyle Shanahan goes with the untested first-round pick from North Dakota State. Garoppolo is solid and dependable, if healthy. Lance has not played except one game in more than a year in college. As tempting as it is for the rookie to play, this is a case where the experience is the answer. Record: 11-6

Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks always win double-digit games under Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll. They also always appear in the NFC playoffs. The hurdle is to get back to the Super Bowl. Last year was odd for Seattle, with strong offense in the first half and better defense and trouble moving the ball in the second half of the season. Still believe they are the team to beat in the NFC West. Whether they make it to the Super Bowl is a huge question. Record: 12-5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Super Bowl champs are the powerhouse in the NFC South, taking that title from the New Orleans Saints. They have everyone back, which means they are formidable opponents for ay team. But that doesn't mean the Bucs are unbeatable. They will win the division, probably in a waltz. And then Tom Brady seeks ring No. 8. Record: 13-4

Tennessee Titans

USAT

The AFC South is two horses, the Colts and Titans. They have two awful teams, the Jaguars and Texans. The Titans look like the clear-cut favorites, given the issues already plaguing Indy. Another year where Mike Vrabel gains the playoffs and not much else. Record: 12-5

Washington Football Team

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Winning the NFC East guarantees you won't do it two years in a row. Ron Rivera and Washington are banking on Ryan Fitzpatrick, which feels like a roll of the dice. The thought here is a battle for second place with the New York Giants. Record: 7-10

