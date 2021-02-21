Crystal Dunn had a ridiculous, goal-saving slide tackle to keep the USWNT ahead in its match against Brazil

Crystal Dunn slide tackles Brazil's Ludmila. Alex Menendez/ Getty Images

Crystal Dunn saved the USWNT's lead with a stunning slide tackle just in front of the net.

The outside back chased down Brazil's Ludmila and jumped in to cleanly block her close-range shot.

The feat was all the more remarkable given that Dunn is naturally a forward, not a defender.

Crystal Dunn is a world-class defender by any standard.

And on Sunday, the part-time outside back put that defensive prowess on full display.

Crystal Dunn. Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Christen Press put the US Women's National Team up early in their match against Brazil - the team's second of three games in the 2021 SheBelieves Cup. But the green and yellow were quick on the counter, swiftly breaking down the USWNT's midfield and penetrating the back line to give Brazil's Ludmila a one-on-one with goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

That is, until Dunn saved the day.

Crystal Dunn blocks Ludmila's shot. Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The newly-minted Portland Thorns star brilliantly chased down the Brazilian striker from 20 yards out and slid in front of the ball just in time to block Ludmila's close-range shot. The play had USWNT fans and analysts alike lauding Dunn's abilities on the defensive end, which are all the more impressive considering she is naturally an attacker.

Check out the full clip of Dunn's incredible block below:

