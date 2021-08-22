Crystal Dangerfield with a Buzzer Beater vs. Chicago Sky
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Crystal Dangerfield (Minnesota Lynx) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Chicago Sky, 08/21/2021
Crystal Dangerfield (Minnesota Lynx) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Chicago Sky, 08/21/2021
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx's Saturday night showdown without Candace Parker, who is out due to an ankle injury. (Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports)
Diamond DeShields (Chicago Sky) with an And One vs. Minnesota Lynx, 08/21/2021
Coach Clay Helton talks to reporters after USC's second preseason scrimmage Saturday in the Coliseum. USC held its second preseason scrimmage Saturday in the Coliseum, resulting in some big plays on both sides of the ball.
Top-ranked Ash Barty beat Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-4 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open. Barty will face two-time Cincinnati finalist Angelique Kerber, who won her quarterfinal when two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova retired during the second set because of a stomach problem. Kerber won the first set 6-4 and was tied 3-3 in the second.
Condensed Game: Tyler Stephenson drilled a clutch two-run double, while Nick Castellanos knocked in four runs to power Reds' 7-4 win
What was the Vikings' best play from the preseason opener against the Broncos?
Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry is expected to miss four weeks with the shoulder injury he suffered in Thursday's preseason game, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
Pacquiao is considered one of the all-time greats in boxing and the Filipino legend takes on a hungry Yordenis Ugas in a WBA super welterweight title bout
Newly signed guard Malik Monk detailed the factors that went into his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Justin Fields got absolutely hammered high. Watch the illegal hit, but hide the women and children.
The legendary Filipino faces the Cuban for the WBA welterweight world title after Errol Spence Jr’s eye injury
Pacquiao is a -380 favorite at BetMGM, while Ugas is a +300.
The veteran power forward is still available.
It took decades for a runner to officially beat 10 seconds. Now, it's the norm.
Peyton Manning knew what he was up against when he came to Winged Foot this week.
Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas: Boxing Junkie will provide live round-by-round analysis and results on Saturday night.
The Sixers let go a significant number of employees Friday, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. By Noah Levick
The world's top-ranked golfer leads the field at The Northern Trust by one headed into the weekend.
Matt Williams breaks down the Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas and Robert Guerrero vs. Victor Ortiz fights and reveals his best bets. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)
Frank Ntilikina's once-promising tenure with the Knicks has come to an end, continuing the team's poor history with first-round picks.