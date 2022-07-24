Crystal Dangerfield with an Assist vs. Chicago Sky

Entertainment Tonight Videos

The season finale of 'Intervention' airs Monday, July 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on A&E Network. In an unprecedented episode, model, musician, entrepreneur and social media phenomenon Amber Rose travels home to South Philadelphia to come to the aid of her childhood best friend Tina, who’s addicted to fentanyl and crack. But first, she must find her. Tina is currently lost on the dangerous streets of Kensington -- which is home to the largest open air drug market on the East Coast. Desperate to locate her friend, Amber enlists the aid of Tina’s family, a local private detective and Interventionist Michael Gonzales. Together the mission is to blanket Kensington, find Tina, get her to treatment and save her from becoming of Kensington’s deadly statistics.