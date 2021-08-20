Crystal Bradford with an And One vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Crystal Bradford (Atlanta Dream) with an And One vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 08/19/2021
Join the Storm as they celebrate our Olympians, the Commissioner's Cup win, the WNBA's 25th Anniversary, and more!
Three Takeaways from Seattle's 83-79 loss to the Liberty, without Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart
After the 49ers got rid of quarterback Josh Rosen, the rest of the NFL passed on him as well. Rosen went unclaimed on waivers today, according to Field Yates of ESPN. That makes the 24-year-old Rosen an unrestricted free agent, free to sign with any team, but at this point it’s entirely possible that no [more]
Eagles vs. Patriots: 7 big takeaways from Philadelphia's second preseason loss
Four skirmishes broke out Thursday, the second and final day of joint practices between the Titans and Bucs ahead of their preseason game Saturday.
Jalen Hurd's latest injury makes the wide receiver's already unclear future with the #49ers even murkier.
Several people inside Michigan's football program revealed that analyst Ryan Osborn was coaching. But he's prohibited from doing so, per the NCAA.
These four cities and venues are the most likely landing spots for the Coyotes, who are suddenly looking for a new home.
Warriors fans everywhere have missed watching Klay Thompson make shots like this.
Mayfield to Njoku while beating Peppers was "Just like old times" to the Browns quarterback.
Kyle Rudolph remains sidelined with an injury the New York Giants may or may not have known about, and that's a big problem.
TAMPA ― Long after practice had ended Wednesday, 44-year-old quarterback Tom Brady was working on his mobility and doing sprints on an adjacent field. His running mate was his son, 13-year-old Jack, who served as a ball boy for the Bucs this week in training camp. “It’s great. He’s at a good age,” Brady said. “The more I get to do with him, the better it is. We have a great time together, and ...
The goal of making a bowl game can often produce a cakewalk of a non-conference schedule. Here's the 10 easiest of the 2021 college football season.
DJ noticed something with his driver and made the last-minute move before his tee time.
Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for an offensive comment he made during Tuesday's telecast
College football expert picks, predictions for Week 1, highlighted by Georgia vs Clemson, Penn State vs Wisconsin, and Alabama vs Miami.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are facing an NCAA investigation ahead of a pivotal season for head coach Scott Frost. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde react to the news first reported by Brett McMurphy of the Action Network. Is this Frost's last stand in Lincoln? Pete visited Ohio State preseason camp and came away with a sense the Buckeyes are building their program to beat one team...their CFP title foe Alabama. Can OSU overcome the 28 point deficit from last year's title game? Finally, the guys cover a few name, image and likeness stories from the past week including a chicken war update...
Before Monday, several NFL teams hovered in the vicinity of 100 percent vaccination rate. The Falcons got there first. It didn’t happen because they convinced their lingering holdouts to get the vaccine. Per a league source, the Falcons made it to full vaccination among all players by cutting their two unvaccinated players. Other teams in [more]
Eagles vs. Patriots: 5 takeaways from the first half of preseason action
Lauren Carpenter reviews Thursday night's kick-off of preseason Week 2 with the New England Patriots visiting the Philadelphia Eagles. (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)