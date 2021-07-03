Crystal Bradford with a Deep 3 vs. Seattle Storm
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Crystal Bradford (Atlanta Dream) with a Deep 3 vs. Seattle Storm, 07/02/2021
Crystal Bradford (Atlanta Dream) with a Deep 3 vs. Seattle Storm, 07/02/2021
Elizabeth Williams (Atlanta Dream) with a 2-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 07/02/2021
The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the pair had an argument during Wednesday’s pro-am in Detroit and it proved to be the straw that broke the bagman’s back. Tucker first met DeChambeau when the Californian was 15 years old a
Opting out of 2021 was an option for Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, but Friday's deadline came and went without anything from the NFL MVP, per @BillHuberSI.
President Joe Biden honored the 2020 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House Friday during a quip-filled ceremony heading into the holiday weekend after a somber trip to Surfside, Florida.
Babe Ruth never hit this many home runs while working as a pitcher.
Sha’Carri Richardson, Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi and others have been disqualified in the 2021 Olympics because of policies that are racist and unjust.
Former NBA player Jamal Mashburn shared an epic Larry Bird trash talk story from in 1992, when he and other college players scrimmaged the Dream Team.
It should not save Beverely from the coming suspension from the league.
Phil Mickelson is making his Rocket Mortgage Classic debut this week. He says it will also be his last after an article written about him.
Japanese two-way player Shohei Ohtani belted two home runs and scored the winning run to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a thrilling 8-7 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.
Meyer's NFL career continues to get off to a roaring start.
The Philadelphia 76ers rejected a trade offer from the Indiana Pacers for Ben Simmons.
The Jets officially announced the signing of offensive tackle Morgan Moses on Friday, which meant the club needed to create a roster spot. New York has done it by cutting one of its recent signees. The Jets announced Friday that they’ve released safety Jordyn Peters. Peters signed with the Jets in May as an undrafted [more]
Quinn Ewers caught up with 247Sports' Blair Angulo at the Elite 11 camp. He discussed his message to Ohio State recruits and his flip from Texas.
Miami Marlins starter Pablo López and manager Don Mattingly were both ejected after López hit Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. with the first pitch of the game Friday night. The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña. Miami pitcher José Ureña hit him in a rivalry that began in 2018, but it did not appear that López intended to do the same when Acuña was struck in the back of the left arm.
Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix says Jaylen Brown is too good for the Celtics to trade just to 'shake things up', but thinks there are two players Boston would have to consider trading him for.
The Warriors aren't expecting Klay to return until December, but he still is making good progress.
It wasn't a pretty week in Detroit for Bryson DeChambeau for reasons ranging from his play to his lack of a caddie.
Andy Murray suffered his earliest Wimbledon exit in 16 years on Friday when he was knocked out in the third round by world number 12 Denis Shapovalov and was left asking himself: "Is it worth it?"
The Patriots were one of the busiest teams in free agency this offseason and bringing in bunches of new players means that there are some departures as well. Wide receiver Julian Edelman, safety Patrick Chung and cornerback Jason McCourty were some of the players to part ways with the Patriots this offseason. Their departures helped [more]