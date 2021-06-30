Crystal Bradford with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty

Associated Press

Ken Eriksen predicts tight competition in softball as the sport returns to the Olympics. “Over the last probably 16 years you’ve seen the world catch up in softball because of the opportunities that USA Softball provided in the teaching and the clinics overseas, but also the colleges started to recruit some really good athletes overseas and develop them,” the U.S. coach said. Seventeen of the 19 players currently on Mexico’s roster are listed on the team’s website as living in the United States.