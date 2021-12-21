Crystal ball projections send Oklahoma Sooners 2022 prospects out of Florida

Brent Venables hasn’t been shy about redirecting Oklahoma’s recruiting efforts toward the Southeast. The first official offer from the Venables-led Sooners went to Jayden Gibson, the four-star wide receiver out of Florida. The big-time commitment from that 6-foot-5 wideout helped get Oklahoma back into the top 10 in 247Sports’ and On3’s team recruiting rankings.

Those efforts in Florida have continued late into December. OUInsider recruiting analyst Parker Thune issued new crystal ball projections on Sunday for Cardinal Gibbons High School teammates, defensive tackle Ahmad Moten and edge rusher R. Mason Thomas.

🔮 New #Sooners Crystal Ball 2022 3-Star Edge R Mason Thomas

6-2 / 215

Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, FL) By: Oklahoma Insider Parker Thune (91.7%)

Confidence: 6/10https://t.co/IYPhdEPksA — Sooner Report (@SoonerReport) December 20, 2021

🔮 New #Sooners Crystal Ball 2022 3-Star DL Ahmad Moten

6-3 / 290

Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, FL) By: Oklahoma Insider Parker Thune (91.7%)

Confidence: 7/10https://t.co/iT0M5GFvUD — Sooner Report (@SoonerReport) December 20, 2021

With the losses the Sooners are facing to the 2022 NFL draft, Oklahoma needs to replenish its defensive line, and Brent Venables hasn’t wasted time putting his stamp on the Oklahoma Sooners defense.

He already received commitments from Cedric Roberts and Alton Tarber to play along Oklahoma’s defensive interior. Adding Moten would provide a really strong rotation for the Sooners once those guys are up and running for the defense.

R. Mason Thomas represents the only edge rusher prospect committed to the Sooners at this point, but landing the three-star player who also runs track would provide a nice boost to the defensive talent for the Sooners. Adding the speed of a 100-meter, 200 and 400 runner rushing the passer will give the Sooners’ pass rush incredible juice when he begins to get opportunities.

If Oklahoma does land these two defensive prospects out of Florida, the Sooners defense will begin to take on the image of Brent Venables and defensive coordinator Ted Roof.

