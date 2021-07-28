Crystal ball projection from 247Sports on 2023 Athlete Makai Lemon

The Oklahoma Sooners have already started off the 2023 recruiting cycle with a bang. A few weeks ago, they landed Treyaun Webb, a four-star athlete out of Florida, to kick off the 2023 recruiting class. Then 2023’s number two overall quarterback Malachi Nelson committed to the Oklahoma Sooners.

As the 2023 recruiting cycle continues, Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners will continue to land big-time players for their recruiting class. 247Sports dropped their latest crystal ball projection for five-star athlete Makai Lemon out of Los Alamitos, California.

OU Insider recruiting analysts Brandon Drumm and Parker Thune both have Lemon headed to the Sooners with a high confidence level. 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins also sees Lemon going to the Sooners with a high confidence level. What’s interesting is that USC recruiting analyst Gerard Martinez puts Lemon to the Sooners but only has a medium level of confidence that’s where the five-star recruit will land.

Overall, 247Sports projects Lemon to the Sooners with a confidence score of eight, which is pretty high. Lemon, a teammate of Malachi Nelson, could end up following his Los Alamitos brethren to Norman to continue the success they’ve had in high school.

Drawing a comparison to the NFL’s Robert Woods, Biggins of 247 Sports provided this scouting report.

Lemon is a very good looking young player with a ton of upside. He has an athletic frame with some growth potential and should have no issues filling out and adding good weight down the road. He’s a twitchy two-way athlete who shows elite upside as a receiver or a cornerback. He has good short area quickness, change of direction, runs well after the catch and is a natural pass catcher. He has excellent body control and a smooth, natural feel for the position. As a corner, he’s a tough kid who can run, make plays down the field and is physical in run support. He works hard off the field and has all the tools to project as a Power 5 starter and future high round NFL draft pick. – Biggins

Thus far, Makai Lemon has 100 receptions for 1,540 yards and 14 touchdowns over two seasons in his high school career. On the defensive side of the football, he has eight interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Makai Lemon is expected to make his commitment known on August seventh, which could be another great day for the Oklahoma Sooners on the recruiting trail in the Summer of 2021.

Makai Lemon’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 12 2 1 Rivals 4 46 – – ESPN – – – – 247 Composite 5 20 2 2

Vitals

Hometown Los Alamitos, California Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-0 Weight 180

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 16, 2021

No visits scheduled at the time of publication

Offers (Top Seven)

Oklahoma

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

Michigan

Southern California

Texas

Film

BREAKING: Five-Star ATH Makai Lemon is down to 7️⃣ Schools @On3recruits The 6’0 180 ATH from Los Alamitos, CA is ranked as the #12 Player in the Class of 2023 (#1 ATH) Where Should He Go? 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/SG2IiXZjIK — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 1, 2021

