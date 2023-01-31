Crystal ball predicts signing day addition for Penn State’s Class of 2023

On the eve of the traditional signing day in college football, Penn State is being predicted to add a four-star offensive lineman it has been targeting. Chimdy Onoh, from Maryland, is expected to announce his college decision on Wednesday as the traditional signing period opens on the recruiting calendar. According to a couple of recruiting experts, that announcement will likely be good news for Penn State.

Two crystal ball predictions were put on the record on 247Sports late on Monday night, both in favor of Penn State. Brian Dohn, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, and Steve Wiltfong, Director of Football Recruiting for 247Sports, each cast their crystal ball prediction of Onoh to Penn State at the same time. Both placed their crystal ball prediction with a medium confidence score.

Penn State emerged as the favorite for Onoh’s commitment not long after extended an official scholarship offer in December 2022. Onoh received his Penn State offer a few days before the start of the early signing period and he visited the campus on an official visit in mid-January. Onoh followed up his official visit to Penn State with an official visit to Michigan State and then Ole Miss.

Penn State is the current favorite for Onoh’s commitment according to the latest update to the On3 prediction machine. According to the On3 metric, Penn State has jumped up to a 91.3% chance of receiving Onoh’s commitment, which is 70 points higher than the early January update to Onoh’s profile.

Onoh is a 6-5, 270-pound offensive tackle who is rated as a four-star prospect by both 247Sports and On 3 (Rivals rates him as a three-star recruit). Both recruiting services rate Onoh as the fourth-best player overall from the state of Maryland, and 247Sports ranks Onoh as the 149th player overall in the nation in the Class of 2023.

The addition of Onoh would be a terrific finishing piece in Penn State’s Class of 2023 that has already provided quality to the offensive line with J’ven Williams and Alex Birchmeier being the key pieces of the recruiting class. Adding another four-star caliber player to the offensive line haul would certainly help provide some terrific depth on the line in the years to come.

