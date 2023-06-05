Crystal Ball predicts Penn State will land another 2024 safety

It was a monster weekend for Penn State. They secured three commitments on Sunday after hosting prospects for official visits. Penn State got their fifth offensive lineman in the class of 2024 and added two players on defense.

Now, 247Sports’ Crystal Ball is predicting that the Nittany Lions will land another defensive prospect from the 2024 class.

Vaboue Toure is a four-star prospect from New Jersey who is starting to be heavily linked to Penn State. He visited the campus three times for unofficial visits and has an official visit scheduled for June 9th, 2023.

Brian Dohn is a National Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports. He gave his Crystal Ball prediction on June 2nd that Toure would commit to Penn State. This is a big deal because Dohn is 28 for 28 on his predictions for the 2024 class.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine also has Penn State has the heavy favorites to land the safety prospect from Irvington. Currently, they give the Nittany Lions a 84.3% chance to secure a commitment from Toure.

Penn State is trending for 4-star safety Vaboue Toure and 4-star LB Dejuan Lane, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine🦁 Read: https://t.co/Kkhn6IHyVC pic.twitter.com/Q92XQlwiS1 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 3, 2023

As seen from the tweet above, On3 also had Penn State as the favorites to land Dejuan Lane. He committed to Penn State on Sunday and was the first safety commitment in the class of 2024. Similarly, 247Sports and their Crystal Ball also had Penn State landing Lane prior to his official visit over the weekend.

All of this bodes well for the Nittany Lions when it comes to the recruitment of Toure.

As it stands now, Penn State will be the first school that Toure officially visits when he heads to State College on June 9th. He also has two more official visits on his calendar when he heads to Kentucky on June 13th and Oklahoma on June 16th.

We’ll see if the Crystal Ball stays hot when Toure officially announces his decision on where he will play his college football.

