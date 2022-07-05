Crystal ball predicts four-star offensive tackle to Penn State

It is clear to see that Penn State has placed a good amount of emphasis on improving its offensive line depth and quality in the Class of 2023 recruiting cycle. And after spending a decent amount of time beginning to fill in other areas on the depth chart, another four-star offensive lineman could be making his way to Happy Valley.

Evan Link is a four-star offensive tackle according to the 247Sports composite player ratings from Washington D.C., and it is beginning to look as though Penn State is the early favorite to secure his verbal commitment.

On Tuesday, Lions247 insider Tyler Calvaruso case the first official crystal ball prediction for Link on 247Sports. Calvarusso’s prediction favored Penn State. It is worth noting at the time of the crystal ball prediction going on record, Calvarusso was 16-for16 with his crystal ball predictions in the Class of 2023, including a number of recent Penn State commits such as DaKaari Nelson, Tomarrion Parker, and King Mack.

While still early to form a real outlook, the On3 recruiting prediction machine also gives Penn State a sizable advantage on the recruiting trail with a 52.7% chance of landing Link’s verbal commitment. Stanford is second in the running according to On3’s prediction machine with a 31.0% chance of receiving Link’s commitment.

In addition to Penn State and Stanford, Michigan appears to be the other viable contender on the recruiting trail for Link. Link visited all three schools in the month of June with Penn State getting the first visit, followed by Michigan a week later and culminating with an official visit to Stanford after that.

No commitment date for Link has been confirmed at this time, but this does set a positive tone for the Nittany Lions as we inch closer to a decision being finalized.

