Crystal ball predictions roll in favoring 5-star transfer OT Kadyn Proctor to Iowa Hawkeyes

Former five-star signee and Alabama freshman All-American offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is reportedly set to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

It’s the latest potential transfer from Alabama following legendary head coach Nick Saban’s retirement. With Proctor’s inclusion, eight Tide players have entered the transfer portal per 247Sports since Saban announced his retirement on Jan. 10.

It could be huge news for the Iowa Hawkeyes, too. Originally an Iowa commit in the 2023 signing class, Proctor decommitted from the Hawkeyes just before the early signing period and inked with the Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-7, 360 pound offensive tackle was a consensus five-star signee out of Southeast Polk High School in Iowa.

As Proctor readies to enter the transfer portal, four predictions from 247Sports reporters are already in favoring Proctor to transfer to the Hawkeyes.

HawkeyeInsider‘s David Eickholt was the first to submit a 247Sports crystal ball prediction for Proctor to Iowa. Eickholt’s crystal ball prediction was followed by crystal balls from 247Sports national writer Chris Hummer, HawgSports‘ Easton May and 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.

Proctor started all 14 games for the Crimson Tide at left tackle and was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman Team.

247Sports ranks Proctor as a five-star transfer, as the No. 2 transfer nationally and as the No. 1 offensive tackle transfer.

For an Iowa offense that has been the butt of jokes nationally and ranked as the country’s worst total offense this past season, Proctor’s addition would immediately upgrade the Hawkeyes’ offensive line situation. If he does in fact transfer to Iowa, it figures to instantly improve the Hawkeyes’ offense overall, too.

Iowa’s rushing offense ranked 107th nationally in 2023, averaging just 115.9 rushing yards per game. Proctor would help the Hawkeyes there overnight.

As the reality sets in that Proctor might be coming home, let’s dive into his recruiting profile.

Career Notes

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

14 games played

14 starts at left tackle

Freshman All-American by 247Sports, On3, ESPN

Transfer Portal Ranking

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

247Sports: Five-star transfer, No. 2 overall transfer, No. 1 offensive tackle

Rivals: Five-star transfer, No. 4 overall transfer

Kadyn Proctor's High School Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 5 1 1 Rivals 5 8 1 1 ESPN 5 10 1 2 On3 Recruiting 5 27 1 5 247 Composite 5 9 1 1

Vitals

Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position OT Height 6-7 Weight 360 Class 2023

Crystal Ball

Twitter

Home away from home. Roll Tide 🙏🏾💕🐘 pic.twitter.com/hE9I9dnFxo — Kadyn Proctor (@KadynProctor1) December 20, 2022

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire