Crystal ball predictions pointing to Ohio State for Jayden Bonsu

We told you earlier in the week that four-star safety Jayden Bonsu would announce his commitment on August 14. Rumor’s regarding Bonsu’s recruitment have been all over the place. First Ohio State seemed to be the team to beat, then things started swinging in favor of Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes.

However, in a recent wave of change, The Buckeyes have had several crystal ball predictions come in that feel confident Bonsu will pick the scarlet and gray. Four recruiting experts from 247Sports have given their nod in favor of tOSU. The updated On3 recruiting predictions have also given the Bucks a 63.7% chance of landing the coveted safety.

On3 has Bonsu rated highest among recruiting services at the No. 13 safety in the country. Ohio State already has Malik Hartford and Cedrick Hawkins committed in this class, but Bonsu could be a special talent that new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles would put at his “bandit” position where his athleticism could excel.

Crystal Balls 🔮 flowing in favor of Ohio State this morning for 4⭐️ safety Jayden Bonsu. This one was recently trending Miami but looks like the Buckeyes made a strong push here. pic.twitter.com/Em4zRKWkVg — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) August 4, 2022

We should know what his decision will be and if the experts know what they’re talking about in just a little over a week.

