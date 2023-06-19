New Crystal Ball predictions in for Michigan football following recruiting weekend

Michigan football landed a pair of commitments this past weekend. Four-star wide receiver I’Marion Stewart pledged to the Wolverines on Friday night and three-star running back Micah Kaapana chose Michigan on Saturday.

The Wolverines hosted some big names, along with several 2024 commits, this past weekend. After the recruiting weekend ended, there were some Crystal Ball predictions coming in for the maize and blue.

Devon Baxter

There were three Crystal Balls that came in for Michigan for the three-star edge defender.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound rusher out of Brandywine (Maryland) Gwynn Park is a three-star recruit according to the Composite — he was a four-star at one point in time. He is the 506th-ranked recruit and the 32nd-ranked edge rusher in the 2024 cycle.

Looking at the Recruiting Prediction Machine on On3, Michigan has a 96.1% chance to land Baxter.

Baxter holds offers from Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Minnesota, Tennessee, West Virginia, and others.

Michael Uini

Like Baxter, the recruitment of offensive tackle Michael Uini has been rather quiet. But after Uini was on campus this past weekend, there were two Crystal Ball predictions that came in for the Wolverines by two national recruiting analysts on 247Sports.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive tackle is out of Copperas Cove (Texas) and is a four-star talent according to the Composite. He is the 126th-ranked recruit and the No. 8 OT in the 2024 cycle.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Wolverines now have an 87% chance to land the massive tackle.

He holds offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and many more.

