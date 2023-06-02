Crystal Ball prediction goes Michigan football’s way for coveted edge recruit

Michigan is currently hosting five 2024 recruits for official visits this weekend and one of them is already a commit, Jerod Smith.

Joining Smith in Ann Arbor this weekend is his brother, Jacob Smith. Jerod Smith is projected to be an interior defensive lineman at the next level, whereas Jacob Smith is an edge rusher. The possibility of the brothers playing together at college isn’t only a potential dream scenario, but it could turn into a reality.

On Friday, Brian Dohn — a 247Sports national recruiting analyst — placed a Crystal Ball prediction for Jacob Smith to go to Michigan.

Going into the visit weekend, things were trending towards Michigan, but Kentucky appeared to be leading for Jacob Smith. There was already a singular Crystal Ball placed for him to go to the Wildcats from a Kentucky insider on 247Sports with a confidence level of ‘7’.

It definitely means something for Dohn to place a Crystal Ball with a confidence level of ‘6’ on Friday when the Smith brothers are both in Ann Arbor.

Smith is the 210th-ranked recruit in the 2024 cycle according to 247Sports Composite. He is the third-best prospect in the state of Connecticut.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire