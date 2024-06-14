Crystal Ball picks sees Penn State land coveted wide receiver target

The Penn State Nittany Lions are desperately attempting to land some of their top wide receiver targets in the class of 2025.

With only one commit in Lyrick Samuel, this official visit portion of the calendar is going to go a long way in determining if they are able to accomplish their goals of securing some of their priority recruits.

All eyes are on what Top 50 ranked prospect Quincy Porter will decide to do as he is Marques Hagans’ and Penn State’s No. 1 guy, but that is going to be a tough recruitment to win with Michigan and Ohio State also high on his list.

The Nittany Lions are looking to land multiple future playmakers and are also extremely high on Jeff Exinor out of McDonogh School in the state of Maryland.

Ranked as a four-star recruit, the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder has been linked to Penn State throughout his process.

Coming off his official visit to Happy Valley this past weekend, it seems like the Nittany Lions could be on the verge of landing their second wide receiver in the class.

Brian Dohn of 247Sports has logged a Crystal Ball pick for Penn State to secure a commitment from Exinor.

The wide receiver told people that the Nittany Lions are the leader coming out of the visit and he’s looking to move up his trip to Maryland instead of waiting to see their program later in June. Dohn said that the relationships with the coaching staff and how the offense could use him under new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is appealing. Plus, he has relationships with past McDonough players who are now within the program (subscription required).

All of that points to Penn State landing one of their top targets and someone they believe can turn into a potential star for them.

It will be interesting to see what develops in the coming weeks, or even days, but it looks like this one could be close to wrapped up for the Nittany Lions.

