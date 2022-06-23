Crystal ball picks leaning toward Penn State for in-state running back

It goes without saying that Penn State is in need of improving its ability to run the football in 2022. Adding the nation’s top running back in the Class of 2022 should certainly help with Nick Singleton deciding to stay close to home to play for the Nittany Lions. Penn State also added Kaytron Allen to the running back mix as another four-star option on the ground. So, it would seem, Penn State’s future at the running back position is in good shape.

But that doesn’t mean they can’t keep adding to the running back depth by exploring some in-state recruits in the Class of 2023. Without a running back on the board for the Class of 2023 just yet, the Nittany Lions could be closing in on a three-star running back out of Scranton. London Montgomery, of Scranton Prep, is considered a likely commitment for Penn State in the current recruiting cycle.

On3’s prediction machine calculates Penn State has an 87.3% chance of securing a commitment from Montgomery. There are three crystal ball predictions currently on the record on 247Sports, and all three are in favor of Penn State.

Montgomery is the No. 7 player in the state of Pennsylvania according to the 247Sports composite rankings, which automatically makes him a key recruit for Penn State. Penn State already has a Clas of 2023 commitment from the top player in the state with offensive tackle J'ven Williams. Penn State also has a commitment from edge rusher Jameial Lyons (No. 5 in Pennsylvania) and is considered a favorite to land a commitment from edge rusher Ta'Mere Robinson (No. 3 in Pennsylvania).

I had a great time down at Penn State for my official visit ! 🔥@PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/Tv33R3WvIB — London Montgomery (@LondonMontgom11) June 21, 2022

Montgomery was offered a scholarship by Penn State back in March, and he made an unofficial visit to Penn State the following month. He also is coming off a recent official visit this past weekend. Montgomery has made two other trips previously as well, so he is pretty familiar with the environment and program. He has not made multiple visits to any other school at this time.

