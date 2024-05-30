New Crystal Ball Pick Has Big-Time Notre Dame Quarterback Prospect Flipping to SEC

The talent Notre Dame is bringing in with their recent recruiting classes has been well documented and to date their 2025 recruiting class appears like it could be the best of the recent bunch.

A cornerstone of that class is four-star quarterback Deuce Knight of Ludedale, Miss., who made his pledge to Notre Dame official back in September of 2023.

As is the case with elite talent however, coaches from other big-time programs have stayed in communication and pursuit of Knight. With that in mind, earlier this week David Johnson of Inside the Rebels made a crystal ball pick for Knight to flip his commitment from Notre Dame to Ole Miss.

247 Sports national recruiting insider Tom Loy’s pick remains with Knight to stay with Notre Dame but this is obviously a home-state target that Lane Kiffin will be trying to keep in Mississippi until he officially signs.

I’m not going to say I know either way what Knight is thinking but the fact of the matter is if it wasn’t Ole Miss that it’d be someone else knocking hard on his door trying to get his commitment flipped. That’s just the way recruiting in big-time college football is, like it or not, and it’s something Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame do to already committed prospects elsewhere, too.

As for how much to put behind Johnson’s pick for Knight?

Johnson has hit on 69.19% of his recruiting crystal ball picks all-time while Loy has connected on 80.75% while making over 1,200 more picks.

I’m not saying, I’m just saying.

