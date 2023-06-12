Crystal ball has Penn State landing Top 100 recruiting target

Penn State is hoping that their second official visit weekend can bring in some of the same success that their first weekend did. Although, this one was a little different because the majority of the players in State College had already committed to the Nittany Lions. However, there were still some high-priority targets that Penn State is still actively recruiting.

Last week, Nick Marsh cut his list of schools down to five with his official visit to Penn State on the horizon. Now it looks like Penn State is in the driver’s seat to land one of its top wide receiver targets.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

247Sports’ Crystal Ball predicted on Monday that Marsh will commit to the Nittany Lions. This comes after Marsh reopened his recruiting after decommitting from Michigan State earlier in the year.

Penn State wasted no time in going after the 6’3″ 200-pound prospect. 247Sports has him ranked as the 99th player in the country and the 15th overall wide receiver in the class of 2024.

Lions247 staff writer, Tyler Calvaruso put his prediction in that has Penn State getting the coveted wide receiver. Calvaruso has gone 16 of 17 on his predictions in the 2024 class and holds a lifetime record of 91.34% with over 250 predictions.

Advertisement

With the concerns about wide receiver depth circling, this signing would go a long way to ensure that the Nittany Lions don’t find themselves in this position again. Marsh is a big-time talent who could become an impact player immediately during his freshman season.

It would also be a major recruiting win for the program. Picking up a player from the state of Michigan who was once committed to Michigan State signals the strength of the football program.

Marsh has his commitment date set for July 7.

Follow Brad Wakai on Twitter and TikTok

More Recruiting!

Crystal ball prediction has Penn State landing 4-star edge rusher Penn State in top 5 of coveted 2024 WR Penn State in final five of 4-star RB with commitment date set 4-Star athlete puts Penn State in Top 8 schools Penn State in Top 8 of 2024 4-star cornerback

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire