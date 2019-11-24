Crystal ball: FCS playoff projection

(STATS) - You can put together a FCS playoff bracket, adjust it, delete it, start over - basically keep trying and trying.

No matter how the projection goes, there's an excruciating feeling over leaving two or three teams out of the 24-team field. The margin between candidates for the last few at-large spots is razor-thin.

The following is a projected FCS playoff field. The actual pairings will be announced on an ESPNU selection show on Sunday (12:30 p.m. ET).

PROJECTED BIDS BY CONFERENCE

* - Automatic qualifier

Big Sky (4): Montana (9-3), Montana State (9-3), Sacramento State (9-3), *Weber State (9-3)

Big South (1): *Monmouth (10-2)

CAA (4): Albany (8-4), *James Madison (11-1), Villanova (9-3), Towson (7-5)

Independent (1): North Dakota (7-4)

Missouri Valley (5): Illinois State (8-4), *North Dakota State (12-0), Northern Iowa (8-4), South Dakota State (8-4), Southern Illinois (7-5)

Northeast (1): *Central Connecticut State (11-1)

Ohio Valley (2): *Austin Peay (9-3), Southeast Missouri (9-3)

Patriot (1): *Holy Cross (7-5)

Pioneer (1): *San Diego (9-2)

Southern (1): *Wofford (8-3)

Southland (3): Central Arkansas (9-3), *Nicholls (8-4), Southeastern Louisiana (7-4)

Other Teams Considered: Furman (8-4), Kennesaw State (10-2), South Carolina State (8-3)

PROJECTED PAIRINGS

Top 8 seeds receive first-round byes

Albany at Holy Cross first-round winner at No. 1 seed North Dakota State

Southeast Missouri at Illinois State first-round winner at No. 8 seed Central Arkansas

Central Connecticut State at Villanova first-round winner at No. 5 seed Montana State

San Diego at Nicholls first-round winner at No. 4 seed Sacramento State

Southeastern Louisiana at Wofford first-round winner at No. 3 seed Weber State

North Dakota at South Dakota State first-round winner at No. 6 seed Montana

Southern Illinois at Austin Peay first-round winner at No. 7 seed Northern Iowa

Monmouth at Towson first-round winner at No. 2 seed James Madison