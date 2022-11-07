Crystal ball entered for four-star edge Colton Vasek to flip to Texas
Oklahoma insider Parker Thune has entered a prediction for Colton Vasek to flip to Texas.
Oklahoma insider Parker Thune has entered a prediction for Colton Vasek to flip to Texas.
Steve Sarkisian's 2023 class would skyrocket should Hill and Vasek choose the Longhorns.
After committing to the Sooners in August, Texas Legacy Colton Vasek looks to be changing his tune on the Longhorns. From @john9williams
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his right elbow late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, but that didn’t take any strength off his throwing arm. Allen’s final pass, an incompletion to wide receiver Gabe Davis, was the farthest pass thrown in the NFL in the last six seasons. The NFL has a microchip in every [more]
The Carolina Panthers’ quick turnaround for Week 10 didn’t stop interim head coach Steve Wilks from shaking up the coaching staff and quarterback depth chart.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
A few Patriots players apparently observed Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays at the line of scrimmage in Sunday's game.
Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
This is a perfect opportunity for the Steelers.
Tennessee Titans rookie QB Malik Willis proved he has two massively important traits in a losing effort against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
We are at the midpoint of the NFL season. How does the NFL playoff picture look for both conferences at the season's halfway point?
College Football Playoff rankings - How should the committee rank the next top 25?
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
Rodgers could have been traded to the Broncos for a package similar to what that franchise gave up for Russell Wilson. Don’t let anyone tell you differently.
“There are things in-house that we’ll talk about man to man and all that kind of stuff that could be addressed.”
Tyreek Hill admits what we were all thinking as Justin Fields rushed for 178 yards on Sunday.
A six-time Pro Bowler beloved in Indianapolis for his time as Peyton Manning’s center, Saturday has only coached at the high school level.
The Chiefs’ newest receiver made his debut Sunday night against the Titans.
Outlining the five key changes to the Rules of Golf you should know when stepping on the first tee in 2023.