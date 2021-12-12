Crystal ball entered in favor of Texas for 2022 WR Savion Red

Steve Sarkisian and his staff are hoping to close out the 2022 recruiting cycle on a high note, and they have a great chance to finish with a top five class in the country.

The Longhorns secured a massive commitment from five-star offensive lineman Kelvin Banks on Saturday, and many other dominos are expected to fall in the coming days.

While much of the attention is centered around transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers, Texas could be landing a nice gadget player in three-star wide receiver Savion Red soon.

The Grand Prairie native was once an SMU commit, but chose to re-open his recruitment after the head coaching change. The Longhorns have since been pushing hard, and it appears they have emerged as the most likely landing spot over the last few days.

On Saturday, a 247Sports crystal ball prediction was entered in favor of Texas for the 5-foot-10, 210-pound playmaker.

In 2021, Red was a do-it-all player for Grand Prairie High School. He threw for 857 yards and seven touchdowns, while also adding on 1,367 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

