Crystal ball entered in favor of Texas for four-star CB Jordan Matthews

The Longhorns are now trending as the favorite for one of the top prospects in Louisiana.

Four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews received a 247Sports crystal ball prediction in favor of Texas on Friday. The Baton Rouge native is rated the No. 10 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 16 cornerback in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite.

Horns247 recruiting editor Hudson Standish entered the prediction at a medium confidence level. On3’s recruiting prediction machine also heavily favors the Longhorns in his recruitment.

Matthews took an unofficial visit to Texas last October.

Over the course of June, he scheduled official visits with Michigan, Stanford and Tennessee. The Longhorns are hoping to get him in for an official visit in the near future to close the deal.

