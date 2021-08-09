How crypto jammed the Senate

In a sign of the times, cryptocurrency regulations held up a massive infrastructure bill in the U.S. Senate.

Catch up quick: A crypto tax reporting amendment to the $1 trillion package sought to bring in some $28 billion in new tax revenue.

A vote was held today at around 4:30 p.m. ET, potentially determining how the crypto industry evolves in the U.S. — in a bill completely unrelated to crypto. The amendment needed unanimous consent to make the cut, but an objection from Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) prevented it from being adopted.

The big picture: As CoinDesk’s Nikhilesh De reports, the crypto industry fears the passage of the bill might lead to businesses and developers leaving the U.S.

At issue is a provision that would broadly define the term "broker," leading to fears that non-broker entities would be forced to shut down for non-compliance.

Brokers specifically need identifying information from customers when facilitating crypto transactions, which miners, validators, developers and hardware manufacturers – the firms and individuals undergirding the crypto economy – may not have.

These companies may choose to leave the U.S., lock out U.S. customers or just shut down their operations if forced to comply with these regulations, putting a dent in a rapidly-growing industry within the U.S.

The latest: Despite much angst on crypto Twitter, the Senate rejected a compromise on Monday to narrow the scope of the rule to only those entities that actually facilitate transactions for customers.

The industry's eyes now turn to the House of Representatives, which could modify the language before passing the bill.

