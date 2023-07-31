Chris Jones posts cryptic tweets as holdout continues

Chris Jones’ status will be a top storyline to monitor as the Kansas City Chiefs move into their second week of training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. The team has been hard at work preparing for their 2023 campaign but is without their top defender as Jones seeks a contract extension that may or may not materialize before the regular season starts in September.

Jones, who is under contract with Kansas City through the 2023 season, is the second-highest-paid player on the Chiefs’ payroll behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes and is rumored to be asking for $30 million or more per year on his next deal.

The star defensive lineman posted some cryptic tweets over the weekend, but it is unclear whether they had anything to do with his continued holdout.

This too shall pass!

"DPOY"… — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) July 29, 2023

The veracity of reports regarding Jones’ specific demands can’t be proven definitively, but it is a fact that the star defensive lineman has held out from training camp to give himself leverage in negotiations with general manager Brett Veach.

Happy Sunday! — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) July 30, 2023

Whether this tactic will work for Jones in the end is unclear but, for now, it seems all Kansas City’s fans can do is wait for a resolution and hope that one of the players who reported to St. Joseph can step up to fill his shoes should the stalemate last through August and spill over into the regular season.

