Cryptic Tee Higgins tweet has Bengals fans speculating about the draft and jerseys

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins tweeted one of the smallest messages possible recently.

Yet the two characters sent fans on a speculation rollercoaster.

Higgins simply tweeted the number “5” with an eye emoji and that really got the ball rolling.

One reason? The Bengals pick fifth in the 2021 NFL draft. There’s always a chance Higgins knows something fans don’t, right?

Two, and more likely, is the possibility that the NFL will allow certain positions to wear single-digit numbers.

And Higgins happened to wear No. 5 during his college days at Clemson, so there’s a chance he’s considering a change to that if the new rule goes through.

Maybe this wouldn’t normally be such a big deal, but it’s a little deeper than usual for Higgins considering he took up the mantle of No. 85 in Cincinnati with the blessing of Chad Johnson.

Either way, the No. 5 will keep having some serious significance for the Bengals in the coming days and weeks.

5 👀 — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) April 8, 2021

