Cryptic Signs that Russell Wilson is going to be traded to the Chicago Bears

Cryptic Signs that Russell Wilson is going to be traded to the Chicago Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Chicago Bears franchise is desperately looking for a new quarterback to run their offense.

And in these last few weeks, they have had their eyes set on Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

The falling out between the Seahawks and Wilson has grown to a worrisome level in Seattle.

No one really knows if the relationship will get fixed at this point. Which for Bears fans, is exactly what they want to hear right now.

Bears fans have gone into detective-level work to find any and all cryptic signs that point to Wilson potentially coming to Chicago.

Some are desperate, but some actually make some type of sense.

With that said, let's take a look at some of the things that have gone on to make Bears fans hopeful that Wilson might be coming to Chicago.

 

Russell Wilson futures bet taken down as Chicago Bears Super Bowl odds shift

 

This probably means absolutely nothing to a lot of people, but to Chicago Bears fans, it’s something to them.

Many betting sites took down their Russell Wilson futures betting options. Which, for people who do bet, means that something big is about to happen.

For those who might not understand:  it is removed so betting information doesn’t leak, and people who actually have some type of information can use that to their advantage and make a lot of money out of it.

It is also worth noting that Super Bowl odds for the Chicago Bears have shifted in their favor as well.

The betting stuff is somewhat odd, so something could be happening with Chicago soon. 

Will Wilson be moved to the Bears? Who knows at this point. But something is brewing in Chicago that does have people wondering.

 

Russell Wilson sends a  tweet after the Chicago Bears tag WR Allen Robinson

 

The Chicago Bears announced that they will be using the franchise tag on their star wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Putting the tag on Robinson can mean they are hoping to sign him to a long-term deal after this season or use him as draft capital for Wilson.

For this one, Bears fan grabbed two tweets from Adam Schefter and Wilson that were one minute apart from one another. Is this confidence? Maybe.

Is Wilson doing that to send some type of cryptic message to the Seahawks? Chicago fans certainly think so. Wilson and Robinson together would be Bears fans heaven.

You can’t really point to how these two things might relate, but Bears fans are certainly having fun with the idea of the two playings together.

 

The Chicago Bears are making moves to clear up salary cap space 

 

The Bears seem to make room when it comes to their cap space situation.

But the one thing Chicago seems to be moving forward on is restructuring some of their player's contracts.

If you want to make a big move in freeing cap space, this is the way.

Players such as Eddie Jackson and Cody Whitehair are the two likely players that will have their contracts restructured, as reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Bears could also trade away or extend a number of players. Trading away Akiem Hicks would free up $10.5 million and bring in some draft picks if they were desperate to get Wilson that bad.

