Cryptic post with Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks mascot draws Big Ten questions

Hey Buckeyes Wire, do you have any idea what is going on?

That’s currently a pertinent question for the fans of both the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes after Brutus the Buckeye, Ohio State’s famed mascot, posted a picture on Instagram with his arm around The Duck, Oregon’s beloved mascot.

It’s not the picture that raised the most question, but rather the caption.

“BIG things coming” with an eyeball emoji certainly makes your ears prick up.

The picture was taken at Autzen Stadium looking at Oregon’s scoreboard, so at some point over the last few months, I would assume, Brutus made his way to Eugene for this photoshoot. What was the reasoning?

The “BIG” in the caption is what draws a lot of attention for me personally. In the world of conference realignment, Oregon has been among the top candidates perceived to be next to jump ship from the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten, a conference that has an all-capitalized BIG logo that meshes the number 10 into the I and G of the word.

Are the Ducks jumping ship sooner than we think? Who knows.

Maybe this is the start of an announcement that Ohio State and Oregon will be playing a home-and-home series sooner than we think? Already, there is a series scheduled for the two teams to meet in both 2032 and 2033, but maybe they will get things underway sooner than that. The Ducks last played Ohio State in Columbus during the 2021 season, and they were scheduled to host the Buckeyes in 2020, but that game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Is Ohio State making that trip to Eugene sooner than we expect?

There are endless possibilities for what this post could mean, and speculation will certainly run rampant over the next few days until we get an answer.

Keep your eyes peeled.

