Crying Cowboys’ fan can’t stand the pressure, becomes Internet sensation
In a blink, you go from a sad fan to a meme.
That’s what happened Sunday in the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers-Dallas Cowboys fan.
CBS found her and she was unable to contain herself with the home team down six points and 4:05 left.
It’s only a matter of time before she winds up being a coveted interview.
Oh boy…crying Cowboy fan. The internet will feast pic.twitter.com/nYPuFmcsdW
— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 17, 2022
Perfectly acceptable response for anyone who has the over 51. pic.twitter.com/xUzRLafsIk
— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 17, 2022