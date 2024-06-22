Cruzeiro reach verbal agreement with Udinese midfielder Walace – report

Brazilian side Cruzeiro have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sign 29-year-old Udinese midfielder Walace, according to reports in Italy.

Walace set for return to Brazil

The holding midfielder, who turned 29 in April, is set to return to his home nation in order to join Cruzeiro on a permanent contract.

The deal is effectively done, according to reports from Alfredo Pedulla, and now all that is missing is the formal signing of the contracts. Gianluca Di Marzio and Sky Sport Italia add that Udinese will receive €8m in transfer fees, plus up to €2m in additional bonuses.

Cruzeiro sent a delegation of club representatives to the city of Milan in order to complete negotiations with Udinese.

The travelling representatives might not have concluded all their work in Italy, however, as Cruzeiro also remain interested in striking a deal for Matheur Henrique from Sassuolo.

Walace joined Udinese from then-Bundesliga side Hannover 96 in the summer of 29 and has made 160 appearances in Serie A, plus another five in the Coppa Italia in the five years since then.