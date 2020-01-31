Crushing Super Bowl loss of three years ago motivates 49ers' Tevin Coleman

MIAMI -- The biggest similarity running back Tevin Coleman sees between his two Super Bowl teams is unity.

"Just the bond that we have with each other," Coleman said. "It's just amazing to see that to see these guys have such a great bond and we can be ourselves on this team."

Coleman said he felt the support of his teammates after sustaining a dislocated right shoulder in the 49ers' victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. Coleman's shoulder remained out of its socket for approximately 25 minutes before it was popped back into place.

The group of running backs – Coleman, Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida, Jeff Wilson and fullback Kyle Juszczyk -- support each other and push each other on and off the field, Coleman said.

"My brothers came and lifted me up," Coleman said. "My teammates, Matt, Raheem, Jeff, Juice, the whole team. They all lifted me up, they all said, ‘We got you.' That's all you can ask for."

After struggling last week with soreness, strength and range of motion, Coleman said he is feeling much better this week and is expected to be available to play in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

There is no telling from week-to-week which running back the 49ers will feature on game days. Mostert (772), Breida (623) and Coleman (544) shared the load in the regular season. It was only the second time in franchise history the 49ers had three players with 500 or more rushing yards in the same season.

The 49ers' balance has carried over into the postseason, too.

Coleman gained 105 yards and two touchdowns in the 49ers' playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings. Mostert achieved a franchise-record 220 yards and four touchdowns against the Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

"There's definitely a good level of competition," Coleman said. "And the guys in that room, they're nothing but real guys. There's no hate. There's no, ‘I want the ball; I need the ball.'

"Everybody is going out there competing, and we're happy for each other and we motivate each other and we lift each other up. I think that's a big part of it."

Coleman is back in the Super Bowl after being part of the Atlanta Falcons' heartbreaking loss to the New England Patriots three years ago. Coleman scored on a 6-yard pass from Matt Ryan to give the Falcons a 28-3 lead midway through the third quarter.

But the Falcons faltered and the Patriots rallied for a 34-28 victory in overtime. Coleman is back, in search of the Super Bowl ring it appeared he would earn with the Falcons.

"It's definitely a motivation," Coleman said. "It has to be a mindset that we have to finish. That's what we're thinking about, finishing this game and coming out of it with a ring.

"I try not to dwell it, stay them to stay focused. Do the right things but enjoy it. We're still here for a reason, we still got things to do. We still got to get this ring."

