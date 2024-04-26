Advertisement

A ‘crushed’ private workout and a good word from Alex Forsyth helped land Bo Nix in Denver

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

While the sporting public learned of the Denver Broncos selection of Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix late n Thursday night in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, it seems like Sean Payton and his team had their eyes locked in on the Oregon QB for quite a while.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos held a private workout with Nix the day after his Pro Day in Eugene back in the month of March, but the night before, they sent him some installation packets for the QB to study.

Per Schefter, Nix absolutely crushed it.

It’s also notable that Nix will be reuniting with former Oregon center Alex Forsyth, who landed with the Broncos in the 7th round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Forsyth and Nix played for a year together in Eugene, but developed a very close friendship.

Schefter reports that Forsyth lobbied hard for Nix to land in Denver.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire