A ‘crushed’ private workout and a good word from Alex Forsyth helped land Bo Nix in Denver

While the sporting public learned of the Denver Broncos selection of Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix late n Thursday night in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, it seems like Sean Payton and his team had their eyes locked in on the Oregon QB for quite a while.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos held a private workout with Nix the day after his Pro Day in Eugene back in the month of March, but the night before, they sent him some installation packets for the QB to study.

Per Schefter, Nix absolutely crushed it.

Denver held a private workout with Bo Nix the day after his pro day. The night before the workout, the Broncos sent Nix three packets of offensive play installation. And the next morning, as they worked in the classroom with Nix, he “crushed it”, per a Broncos source. The… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2024

It’s also notable that Nix will be reuniting with former Oregon center Alex Forsyth, who landed with the Broncos in the 7th round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Forsyth and Nix played for a year together in Eugene, but developed a very close friendship.

Schefter reports that Forsyth lobbied hard for Nix to land in Denver.

Broncos center Alex Forsyth, who played with Nix at Oregon before Denver drafted him in the seventh round last year, raved to Denver’s coaches about his former college quarterback. Forsyth told the Broncos coaches that Nix is smart, knows every protection, handles it all at the… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2024

