Crunch time is nearing: Oregon is No. 6 in College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff committee released its third rankings this season and Oregon remains at No. 6. The Ducks (9-1, 7-0 Pac-12) are the third-highest one loss team ranked, behind SEC teams, Georgia and Alabama.

With three weeks left of the 2019 college football season, crunch time is nearing and the CFP picture is taking shape for Selection Sunday.

USC sneaks in at No. 23. This is big for Oregon, who now has a win over a ranked team.



[READ: In search of his own legacy, Justin Herbert has one of his biggest nights with Marcus Mariota in the house]

No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson are all undefeated with clear paths to the playoff. The fourth spot could get interesting with plenty of drama conceivable.

Patience required

It's going to take patience for Oregon to break into the top four spots. On a nine-game winning streak, Oregon has secured a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game as the North Division champion. Victories against upcoming opponents Arizona State and Oregon State won't be enough to move the needle.

The Ducks can make a real case as contenders on December 6th in Levi's Stadium. A Pac-12 Title and a convincing win over a high-ranked Utah team would be the resume piece to make it interesting for the committee. Utah is currently ranked No. 7 in the CFB Playoff Poll.

Other teams fighting for the fourth spot?

No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama, No. 8 Penn State and No. 9 Oklahoma. Which means you can root for each of these teams to lose to boost Oregon's berth chances. The Bulldogs still have to face Texas A&M and will be put to the test in the SEC Championship game vs. No. 1 LSU. No. 5 Alabama, without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, still plays No. 15 Auburn. No. 8 Penn State plays No. 2 Ohio State this Saturday. No. 9 Oklahoma plays TCU and No. 21 Oklahoma State.

Root for two other Pac-12 teams in conference play

Utah to finish conference play 11-1 (remaining games at Arizona and vs. Colorado)

No. 23 USC to blow out UCLA in its final game to finish ranked (Gives Oregon another win over a ranked opponent).

Smell that?

It's roses. If Oregon wins the Pac-12 title game and doesn't receive a CFP berth, the Ducks get the conference's automatic bid to the Rose Bowl. Not a bad Plan B!

The CFB Playoff committee's protocol is mostly based on eye test and places an emphasis on four things if teams are comparable: 1. Championships won. 2. Strength of schedule. 3. Head-to-head competition (if it occurred). 4. Outcomes against common opponents.

There is a lot of football to be played that could sort out the top four, but for now, the Ducks are in a good spot to strike.

