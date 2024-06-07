Crunch time for futures of Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott in England showdown with Australia

Matthew Mott and Jos Buttler need victory in Barbados on Saturday to keep their hopes of reaching the Super Eights in their own hands - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

England captain Jos Buttler and coach Matthew Mott need victory over bitter rivals Australia to ease pressure on their jobs and give lift off to the T20 World Cup campaign.

Ashes tours to Australia often finish off England captains and coaches and while defeat for the team at the Kensington Oval would not be terminal for their World Cup hopes it would heap further scrutiny on the management by leaving them at the mercy of results elsewhere and in a net run rate battle with Scotland to reach the Super Eights.

England are itching to get going. The washout against Scotland and rain-ravaged series with Pakistan have been very frustrating for a side who have not enjoyed much success in white-ball cricket recently and lost their aura in India.

Several members of this squad could well be playing their last global competition for England giving them plenty to play for on Saturday. Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and even Buttler could all go if this tournament ends without England making an impression.

There is a sharp contrast between the England and Australia approaches to this World Cup despite the Australians looking to unite all three world titles with the 50-over World Cup and Test championship in the bag.

England pulled all their players back from the IPL to play against Pakistan responding to criticism of not taking preparation for India seriously enough. Stardust has been added to the coaching staff. Andrew Flintoff casts a shadow over Mott as a legendary former player, his celebrity status reinforced by a camera crew filming him this weekend for the next series of his BBC documentary ‘Field of Dreams’.

Kieron Pollard has been employed as an assistant to provide local knowledge despite England being regular visitors to the Caribbean for white ball-tours. Rob Key, the director of cricket, and Luke Wright, the national selector, are in Barbados to oversee the early stages of the campaign as well and the Manchester City sports psychologist, David Young, is here to help with mental preparation.

England assistant coach Andrew Flintoff talks with Jofra Archer in Barbados during preparations for the match with Australia - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

The Australian squad, by contrast, are all about the vibe. “We try to keep it very relaxed,” said Mitchell Marsh, a laid-back character captaining Australia for the first time to give Pat Cummins a break. It is a long time since the bin-kicking days of Justin Langer.

They arrived in the West Indies in dribs and drabs from the IPL. Cummins lost his luggage en route from Sydney, Marsh and Glenn Maxwell had enforced stopovers in Los Angeles and Miami leaving the squad down to just nine players for a warm-up match with coaches taking the field to boost numbers.

Australia felt able to rest Cummins for their opening game against Oman whereas England picked Wood and Jofra Archer to blow away Scotland. It did not work. England failed to take a wicket in 10 overs.

All Australian training sessions are optional and the players often walk back to the team hotel. There is more of an air of the McCullum-Stokes Bazball set up to Australia than there is to England’s. The Mott and McCullum regimes could not be more different. Mott relies a lot on data – it has a greater role to play in shorter formats – and has increased his backroom team. McCullum takes the opposite approach on both scores.

This could well be the final time England have to face David Warner, who retires from international cricket at the end of the World Cup, and not many will be sad to see the back of him. The two squads are staying in the same beachside hotel and get along fine, but none are on particularly friendly terms with Warner who still retains an ability to wind up opponents. He was even given a send-off by Oman the other night.

David Warner will retire after this World Cup - Getty Images/Matthew Lewis

This will be Warner’s 76th match against England across all formats stretching back 14 years and even though his powers have faded he remains a prized wicket. He laboured to a 56 off 51 against Oman, noticeably struggling on the slow pitches at the Kensington Oval.

England will be playing on a fresh pitch on Saturday and the groundsman believes the surfaces will improve as the tournament goes on. The Kensington Oval square was relaid for the World Cup and is being used for the first time since then.

Wet weather hampered their preparation and the ground staff hope more time rolling and working on it will add more pace but not in time for England’s quicks Wood and Archer to exploit against Australia. It would not be a surprise if Reece Topley comes in for Wood.

This is a rematch of the 2010 World T20 final that England won at the Kensington Oval and a young Phil Salt watched from the stands. It is expected to be a sell-out with lots of locals backing England because of the Archer and Chris Jordan presence.

It is low season in the Caribbean and Barbados is much quieter than during England Test matches but a 1pm start on a Saturday afternoon is much friendlier for local crowds than the 8pm games scheduled for the benefit of Indian television that finish well after midnight.

The weather should be hot and sunny and the strength of England’s title defence will become a lot clearer.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.