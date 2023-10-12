Crunch the numbers: What are the chances Arkansas upsets Alabama?

Alabama will host Arkansas for a Week 7 matchup that most believe will go the way of the Crimson Tide. Last season, The Crimson Tide lost quarterback Bryce Young due to a shoulder injury and Jalen Milroe played the entire second half. This time around, Milroe will get the chance to play a full four quarters as the starter.

The season started slow for Alabama, but it has picked up greatly following a loss in Week 2 and an ugly Week 3. The defense has remained stellar, but the offense has shown much improvement.

Arkansas has disappointed this season but will look to give Razorbacks’ fans something to cheer for by pulling off a major upset.

ESPN’s analytics gives the Crimson Tide a whopping 90.6% chance to win the contest, while Arkansas only has 9.4%.

At the end of the day, these are all projections. Alabama needs to enter this game with one goal: win this week. Overall, the goal is to compete for the chance to play for a national championship. Making the College Football Playoff is not out of the realm of possibilities, but the Tide must keep winning.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 college football season progresses.

