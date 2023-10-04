Crunch the numbers: What do analytics say about Alabama vs. Texas A&M?

Alabama, ranked No. 11 in the nation, will hit the road to take on Texas A&M at Kyle Field. While the Crimson Tide is favored, it is expected to be a close game, as a lot hangs in the balance.

The outcome of this matchup will aid in determining which program takes the top spot in the SEC West for the time being and could lead to Alabama falling greatly in the rankings or making a leap in the right direction.

ESPN’s analytics give the Crimson Tide a 66.3% chance of winning, while the Aggies have only a 33.7% chance.

Texas A&M recently lost quarterback Conner Weigman for the season, but their defense still ranks inside the top five in the nation, and the strongest within the SEC.

Both teams enter this game with one non-conference loss – Alabama fell at home to Texas, while Texas A&M lost on the road to Miami.

This is a great test to see where the Crimson Tide are at on their path to improvement. A lot has changed on the offensive side of the ball, whether it be play-calling or quarterback play. How this game goes will tell us a lot about the team and could help predict how the remainder of the season will play out.

