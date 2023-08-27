Cruise Ship Britannia Involved in Collision After Breaking Mooring During Severe Weather in Mallorca

The P&O Cruises ship Britannia broke free of its mooring and was involved in a collision in Palma, on the Spanish island of Mallorca, during a storm with wind gusts of up to 100 km/h on Sunday, August 27.

Videos filmed by X user @madelynrogers show debris outside the Palma cruise terminal, passengers waiting to reboard the Britannia, and video of damage aboard the vessel. According to @madelynrogers, it took more than seven hours to get back on board and there was “minor damage to 3 decks & a lifeboat.”

News reports said the Britannia broke mooring and crashed into another ship. Several people were minorly injured and treated on board, P&O said in a statement obtained by WalesOnline.

Storyful has contacted P&O for a statement.

Mallorca was under yellow and orange alerts for severe weather on Sunday, and Palma police reported downed trees and damaged buildings in the city. Credit: @madelynrogers via Storyful

Video Transcript

[METAL SCREECHING]

[CHATTER]

- Quiet so that everybody can hear, please.

[SHUSHING]

- So please look out for each other. I know there's no power in the building. We are working on it. I know we have no water. We are working on it. I know the ship is not here, but we are working on it. We are on the same side as you, and I would just ask for your patience whilst we deal with this unexpected small incident.

[APPLAUSE]

[CHATTER]