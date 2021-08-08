These Cruise Directors Embarked on a New Adventure When COVID Docked Their Ships

Photo credit: Majestic Circus

When the world came to a standstill in March of 2020, many industries were hit hard. Even a year later, travel is still mostly off the table and there’s really no telling when cruise ships will set sail once again. As a cruise director, Kevin Noonan was left without any indication when he’d be back to work and in need of a new source of income. That’s how his online entertainment company, Majestic Circus, got started.

He tapped some fellow cruise employees to run virtual game nights for groups looking to mix things up in quarantine. Folks who usually make their living keeping passengers entertained all day and night MC the three different game formats offered by the company. “Know It!” is trivia with a twist that involves several rounds of gameplay and goes beyond just knowledge of random facts. “Get It!” is an in-home scavenger hunt where players need to get creative and competitive in a race to find items asked for by the host. “Partner Up!” has people break into pairs to test how well they know each other and how well they work together. The enthusiastic hosts (known as ringmasters) make each of the hour-long experiences unique for every group so no two game nights are the same.

Photo credit: Majestic Circus

Noonan explains: “We’re so proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, keeping the entertainment industry flourishing during this tough time. Our Ringmasters (game show hosts) have been able to continue working in entertainment throughout the pandemic and are enticed by the new opportunities this has brought forth. They now have virtual work opportunities as well as live ones (once the pandemic passes). The three experiences we offer, Know it!, Get It! and Partner Up! give players the opportunity to star in their own game show-style experience from the comfort of their home, something unique to the entertainment industry that we haven’t seen done like this before. Since our start, we have entertained over 5,000 players in just a few months. We started as a bunch of entertainment executives and performers who were looking for an audience and we’re excited to have been able to not only keep entertaining, but to have carved a new path in our industry.” Ringmaster Steven Schwartz adds, “I love to entertain and to host, thus why I got into the entertainment industry. I feel lucky to have been able to continue doing what I love. Plus, watching other people throw shade at each other during the games is a huge plus!”

Story continues

With the vaccine being rolled out, there is an end to the pandemic within reach. Cruising will return at some point and the Majestic Circus staff will be ready to hit the high seas when that happens. The virtual experiences will continue as well. After all, one of the major benefits of working online is that you can do your job wherever you have a wi-fi signal...even on a cruise ship.



Photo credit: Majestic Circus

You Might Also Like