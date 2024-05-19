Crues & Glens save All-Island Cup best for last

Crusaders Strikers and Glentoran both exited from the All-Island Cup despite producing impressive performances in the final series of group games on Sunday.

Darcie McNeill scored both Crusaders goals as they drew 2-2 with Group C winners Shamrock Rovers.

Former Republic of Ireland defender Aine O'Gorman notched both Rovers goals.

Glentoran earned a dominant 5-1 win away to Sligo Rovers with Kerry Beattie, Kelly Bailie, Demi Vance, Chloe McCarron and Joely Andrews on target for the east Belfast side.

At Seaview, O’Gorman put the visitors ahead just six minutes in when her deflected effort found the back of the net.

McNeill levelled the game after she was left one-on-one with stopper Summer Lawless and found the bottom right-hand corner with her resulting strike.

On the 30-minute mark, youngster McNeill put the home side in front when she took advantage of a mix-up in the away side’s defence.

However, O’Gorman scored her, and the away side’s second goal of the afternoon in the 80th minute when she flicked the ball into the back of the net at the near post to secure Rovers’ spot in the quarter-finals.

Glentoran broke the deadlock in the 18th minute against Sligo when Beattie fired home after Vance’s effort had been blocked.

Muireann Devaney cancelled out the goal five minutes before the break but the visitors reacted instantly as in-form Bailie’s right-footed effort flew past Bonnie McKiernan.

After the restart Vance got on the scoresheet after controlling a long ball and coolly finding the back of the net.

McCarron further extended the reigning Women’s Premiership champions lead with a superb solo goal before Andrew’s effort made it 5-1.

Linfield are the sole Women's Premiership qualifiers for the quarter-finals after they hammered Lisburn 6-0 over the weekend.