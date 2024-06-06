Crucial Van Dijk future talks NEXT WEEK as Saudi Arabia interest intensifies

The future of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will be discussed next week by major players in the Saudi Pro League with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) scheduled to meet over its list of latest high-profile targets.

The PIF - Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund - took 75 percent control of FOUR SPL clubs last year.

Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli are the biggest clubs in the region, attracting stars such as Neymar, Sadio Mane, Karim Benzema and Riyad Mahrez to the league over the last 12 months.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool

Crucial Van Dijk future talks NEXT WEEK as Saudi Arabia interest intensifiesby Peter Staunton

Revealed: Key to Barcelona deal for Liverpool winger Luis Diazby Peter Staunton

Darwin Nunez Uruguay 2024

Darwin Nunez scores Uruguay hat-trick as Bielsa shows Slot how to get the BEST out of himby Peter Staunton

Newly-promoted Al-Qadsiah, meanwhile, are operated by the Saudi Arabian oil group, Saudi Aramco, and have previously been reported to be keen on adding Van Dijk.

Liverpool have done considerable business with the SPL since the PIF takeover was instigated with Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho among those moving there from Anfield.

And Saudi sights are now reportedly set on Van Dijk, Liverpool’s 32-year-old captain who is out of contract in 2025.

🚨🗓️ The Public Investment Fund is scheduling meetings next week with several players on the 🇸🇦 League's target list for the summer. 🗣️ Among them are #Ederson, Bernardo #Silva, Virgil #vanDijk and Leandro #Paredes. 🐓⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/8QSiDroeun — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) June 5, 2024

That’s according to transfer journalist Rudy Galetti, who claims that the PIF wants the Dutchman to come along with Manchester City duo Ederson and Bernardo Silva and Roma’s Leandro Paredes.

Van Dijk has already insisted he is looking forward to working with new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot however there remains considerable uncertainty over his long-term future.

Van Dijk Liverpool future uncertain

The Netherlands captain will be 33 by the time next season kicks off and will be well into the final year on his contract.

If Liverpool intend to cash in, now is the time but that has to be weighed up against the impact Van Dijk’s departure could have on the team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virgil van Dijk (@virgilvandijk)

He was instrumental for the Reds last season, marshalling a backline with an ever-rotating cast of partners and chipping in with key goals.

Van Dijk has also been linked with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund and it remains to be seen what new transfer supremos Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards plan to do with the Premier League and Champions League-winning centre back, who has been a colossus since signing from Southampton for £75 million in 2018.

Alexis Mac Allister

How Arne Slot solves Alexis Mac Allister problem will define entire Liverpool ERAby Sam McGuire

Lutsharel Geertruida, Feyenoord player and Liverpool target

Geertruida COMPETITION, Neves price REVEALED, Di Gregorio CHOOSES- Liverpool Transfer News Todayby Peter Staunton

Pep Guardiola of Manchester City

Man City MUST be punished otherwise the Premier League as we know it is deadby Sam McGuire