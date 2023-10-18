Crucial showdowns on the menu for Week 8 of high school football in the Bartlesville area

Following are summaries of this week’s area high school football games and each team's playoff status.

Bartlesville (3-4, 3-1) at Sand Springs (4-3, 2-2) (Thursday)

PREVIEW: This is a crucial showdown for each team — as well as the latest chapter of a rivalry that extends back to at least 1929.

One of the interesting questions for the Bruins is whether Nate Neal might be back under center, or whether his backup Brett Eaves will continue to guide the offense. Neal has been out most the season due to injury, but started practicing last week.

Whoever plays at QB enjoys a gritty stable of receivers, led by Damien Niko, Chase Eaves, Jett Scully and Austin Zink. P.J. Wallace is closing in on a 1,000-yard rushing season, a milestone he could reach this week. The Bruin defense has played strong all season and brilliantly in stretches.

The Sandites rely heavily on the ground game, led by Ali McCoy, who averages more than 100 yards per game and Kenneth Page, who averages better than 75 yards per outing.

RIVALRY: The Bruins and Sandites have tangled 39 times since Bartlesville High came into existence in 1982. Bartlesville owns a 21-18 series advantage, but Sand Springs has won the last three meetings, last year’s in overtime (36-29). In 1929, the Bartlesville Wildcats blanked Sand Springs, 12-0, with R. Kane scoring the first TD (with W. Langston acting as a decoy); Langston tallied the second TD. Bruin punter Newsom delivered booming distances of 50, 60, 40 and 45 yards as Bartlesville won the battle of field position. Bartlesville’s line averaged 151 pounds.

BRUIN PLAYOFF STATUS: With a 3-1 record and three games left, the Bruins already have secured one of the six playoff berths in the district. The emphasis is now on clinching home-field advantage in the first round. The Bruins are now alone in third place, which means they would be home to start the postseason if the playoffs started this weekend. A victory against Sand Springs would keep them in contention for one of the district’s top two spots, now owned by Stillwater (4-0) and Muskogee (4-0). With a win against Bartlesville, Sand Springs would move into a third-place tie with Bartlesville.

Dewey (1-6, 0-4) at Tulsa Central (3-4, 1-3) (Friday)

PREVIEW: Dewey comes into the came on a six-game losing streak, but forged a strong effort in a 35-16 loss last week to Inola. Dewey boasts several strong individual talents but has been battling inexperience and other challenges. First-year quarterback Ryder Muninger has been productive. Gavin Lynch and Zaiden Masters have made big plays in recent games.

DEWEY PLAYOFF STATUS: Even if they were to win out, the Bulldoggers might come up short — but a 3-0 record down the stretch would still be sweet. District 3A-4 has a logjam for the top four spots, with six teams at 3-1 or 2-2. That parity might keep the playoff door slightly ajar for Dewey.

Pawhuska (5-2, 4-0) at Claremore-Sequoyah (5-2, 2-2) (Friday)

PREVIEW: Pawhuska boasts probably its most balanced offensive attack during head coach Matt Hennesy’s six seasons. First-year QB Canyon Hindman has blossomed into a dangerous passing weapon, with Lane Kyler and Traven Richardson as his most prolific receivers. JoJo Hendren provides a strong running presence, along with Hindman. Claremore-Sequoyah is 2-2 in its last four games, outscoring its last two opponents, 94-22.

PAWHUSKA PREVIEW/PLAYOFF STATUS: Like Bartlesville, Pawhuska has clinched a playoff spot and currently is tied for No. 1 in District 2A-8 with Adair (4-0). A win against Claremore-Sequoyah would almost clinch a first-round home playoff game and keep the Huskies on track for the district title.

Nowata (3-4, 1-3) at Rejoice Christian (4-3, 2-2) (Friday)

NOWATA PREVIEW/PLAYOFF STATUS: The Iromen eye a golden chance this week against Rejoice Christian, which is scrambling to finish in the top four.

Caney Valley (0-7, 0-4) at Salina (3-4, 1-3) (Friday)

CV PREVIEW/PLAYOFF STATUS: To put it honestly, the last-place Trojans' are out of the hunt, realistically if not mathematically. But, they can enjoy a huge amount of satisfaction with a win this week.

Oklahoma Union (0-7, 0-4) at Chouteau (2-5, 1-3) (Friday)

OUHS PREVIEW/PLAYOFF STATUS: The Cougars are probably the best 0-7 team in Class A. Even though their postseason hopes are extinguished, they have a good opportunity to win their final three.

Barnsdall (6-1, 1-1) at Olive (4-3, 0-1) (Thursday)

BARNSDALL PREVIEW/PLAYOFF STATUS: The Panthers want to erase the sting of last week's big loss to Regent Prep. They should get back on track against Olive to stay in the district title chase and have a chance to host a first-round playoff game. They've just got to be focused.

Wesleyan Christian (4-3, 3-1) at South Coffeyville (0-6, 0-5) (Friday)

WCS PREVIEW/PLAYOFF STATUS: The Mustangs finally get a breather, at least on paper, following a rugged stretch of games. WCS could clinch a playoff spot and put itself back in contention for a district title.

Watts (4-3, 3-1) at Copan (3-4, 2-2) (Thursday)

COPAN PREVIEW/PLAYOFF STATUS: This is a big boys' game for the Hornets, probably their most significant in a few years. A win against Watts, which is tied for second place in the district standings, would put Copan square in the driver's seat for its first-earned playoff spot since 2009.

Riverton (Kan.) (4-3, 3-0) at Caney Valley (Kan.) (5-2, 3-0) (Friday)

CVHS PREVIEW/PLAYOFF STATUS: This could be considered one of the games of the week. On the line for both teams is the district title, a vital achievement with the Kansas playoffs set to start next week.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Key storylines for Week 8 of Bartlesville area high school football