The crucial piece of advice from Jason Wilcox that may have saved Erik ten Hag’s Man United job

A huge piece of advice from Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox to Erik ten Hag just before the FA Cup final may have reportedly played a huge role in saving the Dutchman’s job at the club.

On Tuesday night, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed after weeks of speculation that United are set to keep Ten Hag as manager.

Ten Hag’s job had been hanging by a thread as INEOS conducted an end-of-season review.

However, the combination of a lack of viable replacements for the 54-year-old coach and other factors such as winning the FA Cup and promoting the youth, ultimately worked to his advantage.

He will be in the Old Trafford dugout next term.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person even relayed that United are set to hand Ten Hag a new two-year deal – quite the turnaround for someone who seemed on the brink of leaving at one point.

The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson has now divulged details of a key event that may have also saved Ten Hag and convinced the top brass to give him more time at the helm.

“Erik ten Hag’s willingness to accept Jason Wilcox’s tactical suggestion that he use Bruno Fernandes as a false 9 in Manchester United’s FA Cup triumph against Manchester City was a key factor in the Dutchman being retained as manager.”

“While it was Ten Hag’s call, his decision impressed Sir Jim Ratcliffe as evidence he can work within the minority owner’s new football structure.”

Fernandes was sensational against Pep Guardiola’s men and crowned his fantastic display with a world-class no-look assist for Kobbie Mainoo’s winning strike.

Before the showpiece Wembley event, Fernandes assume the false 9 role in Premier League clashes vs. Newcastle and Brighton. In both games, Rasmus Hojlund started from the bench.

Jackson further notes, “As Ten Hag considered his tactics for the FA Cup final, with reinstating Højlund an option, he decided that the best approach was the suggestion of Wilcox, a former City academy director, that Pep Guardiola’s possession-based game could be countered by the false 9 system.”

“Having also adopted the tactic for the wins against Newcastle and Brighton, the manager’s ability to be flexible earned the admiration of Ratcliffe, Wilcox and the Ineos-owner’s key lieutenant, Sir Dave Brailsford.”

The newspaper states that Wilcox will spearhead United’s activities in the market while incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth remains on gardening leave.

Wilcox will work closely with Ten Hag to reshape the squad and make it as competitive as possible for the upcoming 2024.25 campaign.







