Crucial error from Seiya Suzuki dooms Cubs in pivotal loss vs. Braves

There aren't enough words to describe the pure devastation the Chicago Cubs and their fans endured in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves.

After leading 6-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, one of the MLB's most dynamic offenses of all time quickly stormed back, scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth and another two in the seventh to quickly make it a one-run game.

It was former starter and Brave Drew Smyly who was tasked with getting three crucial outs in the eighth inning when control issues allowed two men to reach base and eventually scoring position.

It was then when Smyly appeared to work his way out of the jam after finessing two strikeouts, inducing a routine flyball off the bat of Sean Murphy.

Except the play was not so routine.

The whiff allowed the two men on base to easily score, with Raisel Iglesias slamming the door shut in the ninth inning for the Braves 101st win of the season.

The drop undoubtedly reminds Cubs fans of a similarly costly outfield whiff against the Milwaukee Brewers in 1998, when outfielder and current Miami Marlins hitting coach Brant Brown dropped a ball that allowed the Brewers to walk off with a win in the midst of a pennant race.

To make matters worse for the North Siders, both the Reds and Diamondbacks picked up wins on Tuesday, while the Marlins were rained out.

This leaves the Cubs with a half-game lead over the Marlins heading into Wednesday, but Tuesday's loss undoubtedly puts a severe damper into the Cubs' playoff hopes.

The Cubs loss also clinches the NL Central for the Milwaukee Brewers, who pick up their second division title in three seasons.

